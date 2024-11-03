IND Vs NZ: Five Reasons For India's First-Ever 3-0 Test Series Whitewash On Home Turf

India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand on Sunday. (Highlights | Report | Cricket News)
New Zealand had ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.
The Black Caps also scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India.
Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win.
However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.
Below are the five reasons for India's deplorable 3-0 series loss on home patch:
1) Team India's Big Names Misfire
None of the big guns from the Indian cricket team fired in the three-match series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma managed just 91 runs from three games whereas Virat Kohli registered 93 runs as the 'big two' floundered against the likes of Ajaz Patel and co. With the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 around the corner, the pressure will pile on the likes of Kohli and Rohit to fire or else their future could hang in the balance as far as Test career is concerned.
2) Ravichandran Ashwin Fails To Dominate On Turning Track
It's a rare sight when Ravichandran Ashwin does not fire especially on home turf and that too, on a rank turners. Ashwin's mediocre series saw him take 9 scalps in three games at an average of 41.22. India have dominated games wherein Ashwin has been amongst the wickets but in the New Zealand series, the Chennai-born was less lethal with the ball. Despite taking three-for in the Mumbai Test, Ashwin failed to turn up with the ball and that led to India's downfall in the 3-0 series loss.
3) Indian Think-Tank's Selections Befuddle Many
What were the Indian management thinking when they decided to play Kuldeep Yadav on a wet, green wicket of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the 1st Test that saw them get bowled out for 46 in the first innings? Moreover, what was even more baffling that the likes of Axar Patel and Dhruv Jurel did not get a look at despite their match-winning contributions earlier in the season.
4) Was Rishabh Pant Out In The Third Test?
Rishabh Pant was motoring along well in the second innings of the third and final Test against New Zealand when a ball off Ajaz Patel struck his pads and went straight into keeper Tom Blundell's gloves. As soon as the Kiwis reviewed, the replays showed Pant's bat and the ball striking at the similar moment but with no Hot Spot available, the latter was adjudged out. Pant was not a happy man as he trudged off slowly back into the pavilion. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers also tweeted on the Pant's dismissal citing whether he was out or not.
5) Rohit's Captaincy Comes Into Question
At the post-match interview of the third Test in Mumbai, a crestfallen Rohit Sharma admitted his side made a lot of mistakes. "Losing a series, losing a Test match is never easy, but [this is] something that is not easily digested," Rohit said at the presentation.
"But, again, we didn't play our best cricket. We know that and we accept that. New Zealand played better than us throughout the series. There were lots of mistakes that we made throughout the series, and we have to accept it," he added.
Rohit's captaincy in the second Test was not at its attacking best and his decision to bat in the 1st Test in Bengaluru despite overcast conditions, amazed many cricket enthusiasts.