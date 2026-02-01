'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

Ishan Kishan was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' against New Zealand in the final T20I at Thiruvananthapuram for his maiden T20I century in just 42 balls

India and New Zealand 5th T20I-Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan speaks after maiden century in 5ht T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
  • Sanju Samson's poor form makes Ishan Kishan frontrunner to take up the opening slot in the upcoming T20 World Cup

  • Ishan Kishan blasted his maiden century in the final T20I against New Zealand

  • He made 215 runs in 4 match in the series at an average of 53.75

Ishan Kishan's fairy tale comeback into the Indian T20I setup is a testament to his resolve, and his maiden hundred against New Zealand was a prime display of it.

The southpaw wicket-keeper batter slammed 215 runs in the series in just 4 matches, including an enthralling 103 in just 42 balls.

Kishan was recalled into the Indian T20 team after his sublime run in the domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden title with his scintillating batting performances and leadership skills.

Ishan Kishan left the 2023-24 tour of South Africa mid-way, citing mental health issues, after which he wasn't picked in any format for India despite decent performances in the T20I format.

He was also removed from the central contract list by the BCCI for not being available to play domestic matches for his state team. All these didn't perturb him from making a comeback, and he took them on his chin and worked on his game to make a comeback into the Indian T20 side with more vigour and flair.

Ishan Kishan On His Match-Winning Performances

Ishan Kishan was awarded the Player of the Match for his breath-taking knock against New Zealand in the final T20I. The wicket-keeper batter shared that he's at a better place than where he was earlier, but still feels that there is scope for improvement in his performance.

He also has the upcoming T20 World Cup in his mind and wants to devote all his attention to winning India their consecutive trophy.

I felt the ball was doing a bit early on, but batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps. You see his intent, you understand the momentum the team needs, and then you just try to watch the ball and play accordingly. That approach worked well for me today. (not worrying about personal milestones) I think that’s the mindset of everyone in our team now. Even if you’re close to a milestone, it doesn’t really matter. If you start taking singles at that stage, you might feel later that you missed an opportunity to go big. So if the ball is there to hit, you have to go for it. The focus is on winning matches, not personal milestones. (how satisfying is it) I still feel I’m not there yet. Yes, I’ve done well and I’m getting these awards, but my focus is firmly on the World Cup. That’s where the extra effort is needed. What’s important is carrying this form forward and continuing to contribute there, " Ishan Kishan said after winning the Player of the Match awards.

The Opening Conundrum

The T20 Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, and Sanju Samson's lost form on the brink of the tournament is a major cause of worry for the Indian team.

However, Ishan Kishan's recent form must have relieved the team management, as in case, going into the tournament if the team loses patience in Sanju Samson, then Ishan Kishan is always ready to take that opening slot, given that Tilak Verma is almost fit and will join the Indian team from February 3.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
