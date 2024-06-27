India Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Decides To Bowl - Check Playing 11s

The toss was delayed by around an hour due to wet outfield and rain playing hide and seek at the Providence Stadium.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he was looking to bat first anyway. Both the teams are going in with the same combination that they played in their last Super 8 stage.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
The winner of this match will face South Africa in final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29.
India and England also met in the semifinal of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia. England won the match by 10 wickets and advanced to the final which they eventually won.
England have blown hot and cold in the tournament but have managed to find a place in the final. Their first Group B match against Scotland was washed out and they lost the second to Australia. Victories against Oman and Namibia helped them get past Scotland on net run rate and qualify for the Super 8s.
In the Super 8s, the defending champions started with a thumping win over West Indies but then lost narrowly to South Africa. A big win over the co-hosts United States catapulted them into the final four.
India on the other hand have looked the most dominating team in the tournament. They are unbeaten in this tournament and apart from the Pakistan game, all their victories have come in a dominating fashion.