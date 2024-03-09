Cricket

India Vs England, Test Series 2024 Stats: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin Take Individual Honours

The fifth Test match between India and England finally ended, handing India their 17th consecutive Test series victory in its homeland, with a lead of 4-1, showcasing the heroic performance of some of the cricket stars. Here are the names of the most run-makers, wicket-takers, record-breakers and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
(AP%20Photo%2FAshwini%20Bhatia)%0A
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
info_icon

India completed a thumping 4-1 series win against visiting England with an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala on Saturday. After posting 477 runs in their first innings, India dismissed England for the second time in the fifth and final Test -- 218 and 195 -- to complete the rout inside three days. (Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)

Spurred on by some individual performances, India fought back from 0-1 down to retain the Anthony De Mello Trophy. In the Hyderabad series opener, India suffered a 28-run defeat. But the hosts were at their 'home best' when they thrashed Three Lions in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, in Rajkot by 434 runs and in Ranchi by five wickets.

Then Dharamsala beckoned. And the finale witnessed Indian players playing their best with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front. Ravichandran Ashwin, arguably India's greatest match-winner in the format, celebrated his 100th Test with nine wickets. With that, here's a look at the top performers

ALSO READ: India Beat England By An Innings And 64 Runs, Take Series 4-1

Top Run Scorers in India vs England Test Series:

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 712 runs in nine innings

2. Shubman Gill (India) - 452 runs in nine innings

3. Zak Crawley (England) - 407 runs in 10 innings

4. Rohit Sharma (India) - 400 runs in nine innings

5. Ben Duckett (England) - 343 runs in 10 innings

Top Wicket Takers in India vs England Test Series:

1. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 26 wickets in 10 innings

2. Tom Hartley (England) - 22 wickets in nine innings

3. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings

4. Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings

5. Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings

Most Centuries done in India vs England Test Series:

India - Two each for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma; one for Ravindra Jadeja

England - One each for Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Ollie Pope

Most Five-Wicket Hauls in India vs England Test Series:

India - Two for Ravichandran Ashwin; one each for Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

England - Two for Shoaib Bashir; one for Tom Hartley

As many as 102 sixes were hit for a new record. The previous high in a Test series was 74 by England and Australia earlier this year. Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 26 maximums, led the table. Shubman Gill was second with 11.

For Jaiswal, it was a memorable series. The 22-year-old joined an exclusive club by becoming only the second Indian batter to surpass the 700-run mark in a Test series. Sunil Gavaskar achieved the feat twice in his celebrated career.

The youngster also became the second-fastest Indian player to reach 1000 Test runs, in 16 innings, only behind Vinod Kambli (14 innings).

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement