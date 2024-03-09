India completed a thumping 4-1 series win against visiting England with an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala on Saturday. After posting 477 runs in their first innings, India dismissed England for the second time in the fifth and final Test -- 218 and 195 -- to complete the rout inside three days. (Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)
Spurred on by some individual performances, India fought back from 0-1 down to retain the Anthony De Mello Trophy. In the Hyderabad series opener, India suffered a 28-run defeat. But the hosts were at their 'home best' when they thrashed Three Lions in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, in Rajkot by 434 runs and in Ranchi by five wickets.
Then Dharamsala beckoned. And the finale witnessed Indian players playing their best with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front. Ravichandran Ashwin, arguably India's greatest match-winner in the format, celebrated his 100th Test with nine wickets. With that, here's a look at the top performers
Top Run Scorers in India vs England Test Series:
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 712 runs in nine innings
2. Shubman Gill (India) - 452 runs in nine innings
3. Zak Crawley (England) - 407 runs in 10 innings
4. Rohit Sharma (India) - 400 runs in nine innings
5. Ben Duckett (England) - 343 runs in 10 innings
Top Wicket Takers in India vs England Test Series:
1. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 26 wickets in 10 innings
2. Tom Hartley (England) - 22 wickets in nine innings
3. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings
4. Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings
5. Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 19 wickets in eight innings
Most Centuries done in India vs England Test Series:
India - Two each for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma; one for Ravindra Jadeja
England - One each for Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Ollie Pope
Most Five-Wicket Hauls in India vs England Test Series:
India - Two for Ravichandran Ashwin; one each for Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja
England - Two for Shoaib Bashir; one for Tom Hartley
As many as 102 sixes were hit for a new record. The previous high in a Test series was 74 by England and Australia earlier this year. Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 26 maximums, led the table. Shubman Gill was second with 11.
For Jaiswal, it was a memorable series. The 22-year-old joined an exclusive club by becoming only the second Indian batter to surpass the 700-run mark in a Test series. Sunil Gavaskar achieved the feat twice in his celebrated career.
The youngster also became the second-fastest Indian player to reach 1000 Test runs, in 16 innings, only behind Vinod Kambli (14 innings).