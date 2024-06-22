Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: Shakib Al Hasan Creates T20 World Cup History With Rohit Sharma's Wicket

Shakib is the leading wicket-taker in men's T20 World Cups and has now a total of 50 wickets in 42 matches

AP/Lynne Sladky
Shakib Al Hasan made history with the wicket of Rohit Sharma Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday created history when he picked up the wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during the Super 8 clash between the two teams at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Cricket News)

India were off to a flying start and were 39 for no loss when the Indian skipper miscued his slog and was caught by Jaker Ali in the fourth over being bowled by Shakib. With the wicket, Shakib became the first ever bowler to pick 50 wickets in T20 World Cup history.

Shakib is the leading wicket-taker in men's T20 World Cups and has now a total of 50 wickets in 42 matches. He has 11 wickets more than the second-placed Pakistan's allrounder Shahid Afridi.

Here is the list of top five wicket-takers in T20 World Cups

  • Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 50 wickets in 42 matches

  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 39 wickets in 34 matches

  • Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 38 wickets in 31 matches

  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 37 wickets in 19 matches

  • Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) - 36 wickets in 23 matches

Incidentally, Shakib and the batter whose wicket he took to get to the historic landmark, Rohit Sharma, are the only two players to feature in every single T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007.

