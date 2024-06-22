India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: PM Modi Wishes Luck To Both Teams For T20 World Cup Clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good luck to both India and Bangladesh on Saturday ahead of their crucial Super 8 encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Modi made this statement while speaking at a joint press conference alongside the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is in New Delhi.
"I wish both the teams all the best for the evening's World Cup match. Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh,” the Indian prime minister said.
Apart from cricket, Modi also talked about the other developments that had taken place to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. In an X post, Modi wrote: "Over the last year, India and Bangladesh have covered significant ground in sectors like infrastructure, connectivity, trade and energy. We are now looking ahead, seeking to work closely in areas such as green energy, digital technology and space. PM Hasina and I also reviewed cooperation in water resources, security and enhancing a strong framework for disaster management."
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 8 Match
India and Bangladesh clash in the second match of both these teams in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
The match is crucial for both the teams, but for Bangladesh it assumes added significance as a loss could really hurt their semifinal chances.
Bangladesh have already lost their opening Super 8 match to Australia in a one-side fashion and they can not afford another defeat. India, on the other hand, won handsomely against Afghanistan in their Super 8 opener.