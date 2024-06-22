Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: PM Modi Wishes Luck To Both Teams For T20 World Cup Clash

India and Bangladesh clash in the second match of both these teams in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, June 22 in New Delhi. Photo: X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good luck to both India and Bangladesh on Saturday ahead of their crucial Super 8 encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Modi made this statement while speaking at a joint press conference alongside the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is in New Delhi.

"I wish both the teams all the best for the evening's World Cup match. Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh,” the Indian prime minister said.

India's Arshdeep Singh, right, celebrates with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of United States Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Apart from cricket, Modi also talked about the other developments that had taken place to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. In an X post, Modi wrote: "Over the last year, India and Bangladesh have covered significant ground in sectors like infrastructure, connectivity, trade and energy. We are now looking ahead, seeking to work closely in areas such as green energy, digital technology and space. PM Hasina and I also reviewed cooperation in water resources, security and enhancing a strong framework for disaster management."

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 8 Match

India and Bangladesh clash in the second match of both these teams in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The match is crucial for both the teams, but for Bangladesh it assumes added significance as a loss could really hurt their semifinal chances.

Bangladesh have already lost their opening Super 8 match to Australia in a one-side fashion and they can not afford another defeat. India, on the other hand, won handsomely against Afghanistan in their Super 8 opener.

