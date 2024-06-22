Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India and Bangladesh will cross swords in their respective second Super Eight fixtures at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, June 22

SKY and Arshdeep Singh in T20 World Cup 2024. AP
India's Arshdeep Singh, right, celebrates with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of United States Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
info_icon

India and Bangladesh will cross swords in their respective second Super Eight fixtures at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, June 22. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Bangladesh, after their defeat to Australia, have all the catching-up to do for their semi-final qualification. They also endured a NRR hit with (-2.471) after the India clash. 

On the other side of the coin is Rohit Sharma’s troop, who showcased a very good display of skill and composure against Afghanistan at Bridgetown in Barbados. 

Here are the three key battles that could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the India Vs Bangladesh Super 8 fixture

Rohit Sharma Vs Tanzid Hasan Shakib

Rohit Sharma will look to bat first on a tricky Antigua surface. With the strip, slightly expected to be on the slower side, the Indian skipper will look to be positive, show intent and score runs early on in the powerplay. However, Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan will look to operate with the new ball and pick early wickets for his side to apply pressure on the Indian batting unit. 

India's Suryakumar Yadav, center, and teammates celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Virat Kohli Vs Shakib Al Hasan

With the 22-year surface in Antigua, expected to spin, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will have four important overs and could be introduced early on from one end with India’s run-machine Virat Kohli opening the batting. The Delhi-born batter has had his issues with left-arm spin historically, and the Shakib-Kohli battle could be crucial in deciding how the match could pan out. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto Vs Arshdeep Singh 

Arshdeep Singh has had a very good T20 World Cup so far with the ball, swinging it around at decent pace, taking it away, bringing it into the batters and picking wickets. The left-arm seamer will be eager to produce yet another bowling performance against Bangladesh when the two sides meet. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto looked positive in his last outing against Mitchell Starc and will look to take the confidence and get his side off to a solid start against India. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon
  2. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Water Crisis Rages On In Delhi; Bihar TET Postponed
  3. A Benjamin Franklin Quote In Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Order Said, 'It Is Better That 100...'
  4. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  5. Amid Rage Over Paper Leak, Centre Makes Key Move, Enforces Laws Under Public Examination Act 2024
Entertainment News
  1. YRF Expresses Gratitude After Gujarat Court Lifts Stay Order On Junaid Khan's Debut Film 'Maharaj'
  2. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose With Their Friends And Family At Mehendi Ceremony - Check Full Pic Inside
  4. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  5. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
Sports News
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat Qualify For Semi-Finals In Individual Recurve Events
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Ian Smith Highlights Similarities Between Rishabh Pant And Adam Gilchrist
  4. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Story, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspected Identified
  2. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
  3. Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals
  4. Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill At Least 25 And Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
  5. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'