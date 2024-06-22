India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India and Bangladesh will cross swords in their respective second Super Eight fixtures at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, June 22. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
Bangladesh, after their defeat to Australia, have all the catching-up to do for their semi-final qualification. They also endured a NRR hit with (-2.471) after the India clash.
On the other side of the coin is Rohit Sharma’s troop, who showcased a very good display of skill and composure against Afghanistan at Bridgetown in Barbados.
Here are the three key battles that could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the India Vs Bangladesh Super 8 fixture
Rohit Sharma Vs Tanzid Hasan Shakib
Rohit Sharma will look to bat first on a tricky Antigua surface. With the strip, slightly expected to be on the slower side, the Indian skipper will look to be positive, show intent and score runs early on in the powerplay. However, Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan will look to operate with the new ball and pick early wickets for his side to apply pressure on the Indian batting unit.
Virat Kohli Vs Shakib Al Hasan
With the 22-year surface in Antigua, expected to spin, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will have four important overs and could be introduced early on from one end with India’s run-machine Virat Kohli opening the batting. The Delhi-born batter has had his issues with left-arm spin historically, and the Shakib-Kohli battle could be crucial in deciding how the match could pan out.
Najmul Hossain Shanto Vs Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh has had a very good T20 World Cup so far with the ball, swinging it around at decent pace, taking it away, bringing it into the batters and picking wickets. The left-arm seamer will be eager to produce yet another bowling performance against Bangladesh when the two sides meet. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto looked positive in his last outing against Mitchell Starc and will look to take the confidence and get his side off to a solid start against India.