Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1: Akash Deep Claims Both Openers As BAN Reach 74/2 At Lunch

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (28) and Mominul Haque (17) were at the crease during the break

Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Match-Day 1: Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

Pacer Akash Deep struck twice in overcast conditions to dismiss both openers but Bangladesh fought back through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and reach 74 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test that had a delayed start due to wet outfield, on Friday. (Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)

Looking to exploit the pace-friendly conditions, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, keeping all three pacers in the playing XI.

Deep (2/14) was impressive with his consistent length balls that bounced and moved away, not giving the batters much of a choice but to adopt a safe approach.

Shanto (28 batting, 4s-6) though batted with positive intent, if not combative, to ensure Bangladesh don't lose way. He had Mominul Haque (17 off 48) for the company at the break.

As expected, the initial bounce and seam movement had openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam playing circumspectly. Islam (24) worked the ball around but an overcautious stumper-batter Hasan (0) kept playing dot-after-dot.

Jasprit Bumrah had the openers straight-jacketed as the away-moving balls kept landing in Rishab Pant's gloves.

Mohammed Siraj induced edges that flew to the slip cordon but none carried to the fielders' hands.

Islam hit two boundaries off Bumrah in a single over, the first was a flick off the pads, and the second was an uppish drive.

On the other side, Hasan had played 23 dot balls and was yet to open his account.

Deep, who came in as a second change, ended his misery by inducing an edge that flew to Yashasvi Jaiswal who went low on his right to grab the chance.

Deep soon sent back Islam on a ball that came in and caught him in front of the wicket. The opener reviewed the decision but to no avail.

Shanto, who has been in good rhythm, began with two shots to the fence in a sort of statement that he won't get intimidated by the classy Indian bowlers.

He also got a boundary off Siraj but those were not the cleanest of hits. His reverse sweep off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin though stood out.

The moment lunch was taken, a light drizzle forced the covers back on field.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Rain Returns As Teams Take Lunch Break| BAN - 74/2
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Amazing Toss Statistics From Kanpur's Green Park
  3. Shakib Al Hasan's Farewell Test At Home In Doubt Amid Security And Legal Concerns
  4. IPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As New Mentor
  5. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Minimum Wage Rates For Workers Hiked Up To Rs 1,035 Per Day | Check Revision
  2. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  3. Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Same Family Die By Suicide In Car, Probe Underway | A Flashback Of The Burari Case
  4. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  5. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. China Lost Nuclear Submarine Last Year, How Satellite Imagery Has Uncovered It Now
  2. 11 killed In Israeli Strike That Hit School In Northern Gaza
  3. Sudan Military Offensive Sparks New Fighting In Khartoum As Cholera Outbreak Worsens
  4. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  5. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  4. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  5. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Kiwis Toil Hard As Hosts Pile On The Runs In Galle
  7. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Rain Returns As Teams Take Lunch Break| BAN - 74/2