Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match

India will face Bangladesh in the second T20I on Wednesday in New Delhi. Here are the live streaming, squads, head-to-head records and other details of the IND Vs BAN T20I cricket match

Indias Hardik and Nitish were congratulated by Bangladesh team members. PTI Photo
India's Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being congratulated by Bangladesh team members after winning the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh. PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
info_icon

After taking an unassailable lead in the bilateral T20I series, India are set to clash with Bangladesh in the second T20I at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team won the series opener in Gwalior by a healthy margin of seven wickets. Now they have a chance to seal the series with another victory in New Delhi. Bangladesh can also try to stay alive in the series with a possible win.

India invited Bangladesh to bat first in the first match and bundled them out for 127 runs with one ball to spare in the inning. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy shared three wickets each.

India chased down the target with seven wickets and 49 balls to spare to provide India their biggest win with balls left when the target was more than 100 runs. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy also made their international debut in the match.

India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Head-To-Head Record

India have won 14 out of 15 matches against Bangladesh in the T20Is. Bangladesh have won only one match in the shortest format against India.

Total matches played - 15

India won - 14

Bangladesh won - 1

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Live Streaming details

When to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will start at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match in India?

Live streaming of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be on JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, and Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, the 2nd T20I match in Bangladesh?

GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on the T Sports app.

