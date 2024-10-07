After taking an unassailable lead in the bilateral T20I series, India are set to clash with Bangladesh in the second T20I at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team won the series opener in Gwalior by a healthy margin of seven wickets. Now they have a chance to seal the series with another victory in New Delhi. Bangladesh can also try to stay alive in the series with a possible win.
India invited Bangladesh to bat first in the first match and bundled them out for 127 runs with one ball to spare in the inning. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy shared three wickets each.
India chased down the target with seven wickets and 49 balls to spare to provide India their biggest win with balls left when the target was more than 100 runs. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy also made their international debut in the match.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Head-To-Head Record
India have won 14 out of 15 matches against Bangladesh in the T20Is. Bangladesh have won only one match in the shortest format against India.
Total matches played - 15
India won - 14
Bangladesh won - 1
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Live Streaming details
When to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match?
The India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will start at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match in India?
Live streaming of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be on JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, and Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, the 2nd T20I match in Bangladesh?
GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on the T Sports app.