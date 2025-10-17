India Vs Australia Series: Labuschagne Replaces Green In Aussie ODI Squad

Marnus Labuschagne replaces Cameron Green in Australia's ODI squad for the series against India, which starts on October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia Series 2025: Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Cameron Green In ODI Squad
File photo of Marnus Labuschagne in action for Australia. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marnus Labuschagne replaces Cameron Green in the ODI squad

  • The ODI series against India begins on October 19 in Perth

  • Green is sidelined due to side soreness ahead of the Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne has joined Australia's One-Day International (ODI) squad, replacing injured all-rounder Cameron Green for the three-match series against India.

The series commences on Sunday, October 19, with the first match scheduled to be hosted at Optus Stadium in Perth. Selectors withdrew Green as a precautionary step to manage his side soreness before the upcoming Ashes series.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that Green would undergo a short rehabilitation period and expects to return for round three of the Sheffield Shield, continuing his preparations for the Ashes.

Labuschagne, initially not part of the squad, earned a call-up following his recent form, scoring 159 for Queensland in a Sheffield Shield game on Thursday. This knock marked his fourth domestic season century.

More Squad Changes For IND And AUS

This represents Australia's third forced squad change for the first ODI against India. Josh Philippe replaces an injured Josh Inglis, and Matthew Kuhnemann steps in for Adam Zampa, who will miss the match due to personal reasons.

For India, the series focuses on the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to national duties for the first time since March. Both became 'one-format players' following their Test retirement.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Squad Vs India

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Second ODI onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SL-W 46/2 (12)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  3. Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Keep The Pressure On SAM|97/1 (11.4)

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Aim For Semi-Final Spot

  2. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  3. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  4. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  5. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti