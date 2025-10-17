Marnus Labuschagne replaces Cameron Green in the ODI squad
The ODI series against India begins on October 19 in Perth
Green is sidelined due to side soreness ahead of the Ashes
Marnus Labuschagne has joined Australia's One-Day International (ODI) squad, replacing injured all-rounder Cameron Green for the three-match series against India.
The series commences on Sunday, October 19, with the first match scheduled to be hosted at Optus Stadium in Perth. Selectors withdrew Green as a precautionary step to manage his side soreness before the upcoming Ashes series.
Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that Green would undergo a short rehabilitation period and expects to return for round three of the Sheffield Shield, continuing his preparations for the Ashes.
Labuschagne, initially not part of the squad, earned a call-up following his recent form, scoring 159 for Queensland in a Sheffield Shield game on Thursday. This knock marked his fourth domestic season century.
More Squad Changes For IND And AUS
This represents Australia's third forced squad change for the first ODI against India. Josh Philippe replaces an injured Josh Inglis, and Matthew Kuhnemann steps in for Adam Zampa, who will miss the match due to personal reasons.
For India, the series focuses on the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to national duties for the first time since March. Both became 'one-format players' following their Test retirement.
Australia Squad Vs India
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.
Second ODI onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.
(With PTI Inputs)