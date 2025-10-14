IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series; Video

Australian players have mocked India’s no-handshake policy in a viral video ahead of the 2025 ODI series, stirring controversy and fan backlash as IND prepare to tour Australia starting October 19

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series
IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series; Video Photo: X/ kayosports
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India will tour Australia for ODI and T20I series, starting on 19 October

  • Aussies mocked India’s no-handshake policy ahead of the 2025 ODI series

  • India’s stance honors Pahalgam attack victims and reflects geopolitical tensions

The tone for the upcoming India vs Australia white-ball series has been set, and it already has controversy written all over it. Before a ball has even been bowled, tensions flared after a video shared by Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports went viral for mocking India’s no-handshake policy. The Men in Blue are set to begin their limited-overs tour of Australia from October 19.

India’s no-handshake stance, introduced during the Asia Cup 2025 clashes against Pakistan, was not a random act of defiance. It was a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives earlier this year. The attack intensified geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror camps across the border.

Australian Cricketers Join Banter Storm With Controversial Gestures

The viral promo by Kayo Sports opens with anchors joking about India’s “critical weakness”, their decision to avoid handshakes. In the clip, Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s white-ball captain, jokingly imitates a viral on-field moment from teammate Travis Head, while Josh Hazlewood goes a step further with a gun-hand gesture, quipping, “What about the shooter?”

Watch the video:

What drew the most backlash online, however, was the involvement of Australia women’s spinner Sophie Molineux, who mockingly lifted her hands before flashing a blurred-out gesture assumed to be her middle fingers. The video ended with Marsh, Hazlewood and Grace Harris breaking into laughter, making it clear this wasn’t harmless pre-series hype, it was an intentional troll at India’s political stand.

Related Content
Related Content
Cricket Australia announced ODI And T20I Teams For Series vs India, Mitchell Starc back. - null
Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Took a Moral Stand; PCB Chief Turned It Political

India’s decision to skip handshakes during the Asia Cup wasn’t received well in Pakistan, where cricketers responded with provocation of their own, some players were seen making fighter jet gestures during matches, believed to be a dig at India’s military operations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Even Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who doubles as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, publicly stoked the narrative on social media.

The situation escalated when Team India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi. After which, the PCB chief took the trophy away with himself and denied to handover it to Team India. With that context still fresh, Australia’s promo was seen by Indian fans as cheap opportunism, playing with sensitive military sentiments for views.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

  2. Gautam Gambhir's Blueprint: Ranji Trophy Grind Before South Africa Test Series

  3. 'Extremely Shameful': Gambhir Slams Srikkanth For Targeting 23-Year-Olds To Run YouTube Channel

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  5. Gautam Gambhir Non-Committal On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  3. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  4. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives

  5. RSS's Shadow Dance With Sufism In Kashmir Explained

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

  2. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  3. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs