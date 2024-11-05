Cricket

Make Bumrah Captain For Full Australia Tour If Rohit Is Not Available For 1st Test: Gavaskar

The Indian skipper is likely to miss the first Test which begins November 22 in Perth due to personal reasons. Bumrah has been appointed the vice captain for the Australia tour

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Vice captain Jasprit Bumrah should be appointed captain for the entirety of the Border-Gavaskar Series if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test, reckons one of India's greatest batters Sunil Gavaskar. (More Cricket News)

The Indian skipper is likely to miss the first Test which begins November 22 in Perth due to personal reasons. Bumrah has been appointed the vice captain for the Australia tour. Gavaskar feels if that is the case, then the Indian pace spearhead should lead the team in the entire series and Rohit should only participate as a player from second Test onwards.

"It is important for the captain to play the first Test match. It's different if he is injured, but if he is not available, then the deputy leader will be under a lot of pressure," Gavaskar said while talking on Sports Tak.

"I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah the captain of the side for the entire Australia tour, and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series," he added.

"For the first Test match, Rohit Sharma has to be there," stressed Gavaskar.

Rohit has not been at his best in recent times with failures against his name in both Bangladesh and New Zealand series at home. Former captain Virat Kohli too has been out of form in the longest format for a long time now. In the context of the failure of the experienced duo, Gavaskar felt that Australia series will be crucial.

"The clock is ticking for everybody. Which is why I say, the more you are playing, the more you will be prepared to meet the demands of modern-day cricket.

"Totally understandable (focus on Kohli and Rohit failures). This is one of those rare series where both of them have not been able to score runs. Don't forget, Kohli got a 70 in the second innings in Bengaluru. It's just one of those rarities where both these stalwarts have not been able to make significant contributions," he added.

"What we are going to see in Australia is really going to be interesting. What we are going to see in Australia will determine the future of the Test team.

"Definitely yes. If they don't score runs in Australia, there will be a clamour for a new-look Indian team to start from the tour of England," he added.

Gavaskar also felt that the Indian team should just focus on winning the Test series Down Under and not think of World Test Championship Final. India have to win the series 4-0 to qualify for the 'Ultimate Test' without relying on anyone else and Gavaskar feels that is not happening.

"India cannot beat Australia 4-0 in the Test series. I'd be very, very I'd be over the moon. If they do that, I would be over the moon if they do that. But 4-0.

"India can win 3-1, 4-0 is... don't talk about the World Test Championship final. Now just focus on trying to win the series in Australia. Never mind whether you win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 2-1. But go and win. Because that is how all of us Indian cricket fans are going to be back to feeling good again," Gavaskar said.

  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs