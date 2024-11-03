India have suffered a humiliating 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand, with the visitors sealing a historic clean sweep with a 25-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. (Match Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
The shocking defeat also meant that India dropped to second spot in the World Test championship standings with a winning percentage of 58.33 after 14 games.
While on the other hand, Australia sit at the top of the table with a percentage of 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at third with 55.56.
Before the New Zealand series, India were the hot-favourites to fly to yet another World Test Championship final, which will be hosted at Lord’s in the summer of 2025.
However, a surprising 3-0 defeat to the Black Caps has put that in serious jeopardy.
How Can India Qualify For The World Test Championship 2023-2025 Final?
India will now travel to Australia to play the five-match blockbuster Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22, in Perth.
Rohit Sharma’s men will need to win at least four of the five games to secure a spot in the WTC final without depending on other results.
If India fail to notch up four wins, they will have to depend on other results, especially involving the contenders.
Sri Lanka, who are third, will play both Australia and South Africa, and the games from these series will impact India’s chances to take the flight to Lord's.