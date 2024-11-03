Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?

Here's how India can qualify for the World Test Championship 2023-2025 final after a series whitewash against New Zealand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test cricket at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

India have suffered a humiliating 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand, with the visitors sealing a historic clean sweep with a 25-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. (Match Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The shocking defeat also meant that India dropped to second spot in the World Test championship standings with a winning percentage of 58.33 after 14 games. 

While on the other hand, Australia sit at the top of the table with a percentage of 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at third with 55.56.

Before the New Zealand series, India were the hot-favourites to fly to yet another World Test Championship final, which will be hosted at Lord’s in the summer of 2025. 

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, a surprising 3-0 defeat to the Black Caps has put that in serious jeopardy. 

How Can India Qualify For The World Test Championship 2023-2025 Final?

India will now travel to Australia to play the five-match blockbuster Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22, in Perth.

Rohit Sharma’s men will need to win at least four of the five games to secure a spot in the WTC final without depending on other results. 

If India fail to notch up four wins, they will have to depend on other results, especially involving the contenders. 

Sri Lanka, who are third, will play both Australia and South Africa, and the games from these series will impact India’s chances to take the flight to Lord's. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Five Reasons For India's First-Ever 3-0 Test Series Whitewash On Home Turf
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics
  4. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said
  5. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: India Suffer Shocking 3-0 Clean Sweep To Visiting New Zealand In Mumbai
Football News
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Hoping Konate Avoids Serious Injury After Coming Off At Anfield
  3. Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics
  4. Celtic FC 6-0 Aberdeen FC, Scottish League Cup: Rodgers Delighted As His Side Secures Final Spot
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 5 Injured After Grenade Attack In Srinagar
  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu: Teen Domestic Help Found Dead At Employer's House In Chennai
  4. Delhi Observes Foggy Morning; AQI Recorded At 400 In Some Areas
  5. Amit Shah Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Security Of ‘Maati, Beti Roti’ | Key Proposals
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  3. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  4. Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced
  5. Middle East: Israel Captures Senior Hezbollah Operative; 11 Injured In Tira After Khamenei's Threat
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival