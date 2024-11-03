Cricket

IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said

Here’s what captain Rohit Sharma had to say about the defeat after the match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 5 Photo gallery
IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

The Indian cricket team experienced the unthinkable, suffering a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand after a batting collapse while chasing 147 runs to win on Day 3 of the third and final Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

New Zealand not only ended India's 12-year unbeaten streak at home by winning the first two matches, but they also made history by becoming the first team to achieve a 3-0 series victory in India.

New Zealand overcame the brilliance of Rishabh Pant to achieve an unprecedented feat of a whitewash against India on Indian soil. The Kiwis secured victory in the third Test by 25 runs at Wankhede Stadium, clinching the series 3-0.

In their pursuit of a target that seemed manageable for the mighty Indian team, India quickly found themselves five wickets down, with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who had shown good form throughout the series, also struggled to make an impact.

IND Vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sarfaraz Khan during the third day at Wankhede Stadium. - AP
IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Team India Create An Unwanted Record In Pursuit Of 147 Against New Zealand In Mumbai

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here’s what captain Rohit Sharma had to say about the defeat after the match.

Sharma said, "Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestible. We didn't play our best cricket, NZ played better throughout the series."

"There were a lot of mistakes we did. The first two Tests we did not put enough runs in the first innings. This game we got the 30 runs [28] lead and the target was chase-able. We failed as a unit. When you are chasing a target like that, you want runs on the board." He added.

Sharma reflected, "That was on my mind, but it didn't come off. When things don't go as planned, it doesn't look great. I entered with certain strategies, but they didn't work in this series. We didn’t play our best cricket in these conditions, and we're facing the consequences."

He also acknowledged the performances of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar, saying, "They demonstrated how to bat on those surfaces. You have to be proactive. Over the last three to four years, we've been playing on pitches like that. Unfortunately, this series was one where we tried certain things that didn’t work out. I wasn't at my best as captain or with the bat. As a unit, we collectively failed to perform."

What seemed like a straightforward chase quickly turned into a nightmare for the Indian fans and team, as they faced a dramatic collapse that left everyone in the stadium shocked.

Following the defeat, India slipped from the top position in the World Test Championship standings to second place. With the Border-Gavaskar series on the horizon, Australia has now claimed the top spot.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Five Reasons For India's First-Ever 3-0 Test Series Whitewash On Home Turf
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: IND Hit A New Low As NZ Inflict 3-0 Series Defeat - In Pics
  4. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said
  5. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: India Suffer Shocking 3-0 Clean Sweep To Visiting New Zealand In Mumbai
Football News
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Hoping Konate Avoids Serious Injury After Coming Off At Anfield
  3. Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics
  4. Celtic FC 6-0 Aberdeen FC, Scottish League Cup: Rodgers Delighted As His Side Secures Final Spot
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 5 Injured After Grenade Attack In Srinagar
  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu: Teen Domestic Help Found Dead At Employer's House In Chennai
  4. Delhi Observes Foggy Morning; AQI Recorded At 400 In Some Areas
  5. Amit Shah Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Security Of ‘Maati, Beti Roti’ | Key Proposals
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  3. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  4. Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced
  5. Middle East: Israel Captures Senior Hezbollah Operative; 11 Injured In Tira After Khamenei's Threat
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival