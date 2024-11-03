IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Team India Create An Unwanted Record In Pursuit Of 147 Against New Zealand In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are on the verge of losing the third and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with their top-order back in the pavilion. (Day 3 Blog | Cricket News)
It took mere 41 deliveries for the New Zealand bowlers to dismiss the Indian batters including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The previous instance the hosts' top-order took 61 deliveries to against the same opposition during the 2010 Test match in Ahmedabad.
Earlier, Will Young's gritty half-century helped New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test on Sunday.
Young scored 51 off 100 balls as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday. Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9. Ravindra Jadeja completed another five wicket haul.
New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.
A defeat in the Mumbai Test could prove to be a hammer blow for Team India as they would lost 12 crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) table and moreover, their numero uno spot could be in jeopardy given the likes of Australia and South Africa are on their heels.
(With PTI inputs)