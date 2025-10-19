IND Vs AUS 2025: Mohammad Siraj’s Spectacular Save Wins Hearts Despite India’s Defeat In 1st ODI - Video

After the loss, India skipper Shubman Gill admitted the early collapse cost them the game but preferred to focus on the positives. “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game,” he said during the post-match presentation, pointing out how rain delays and a poor start made it difficult to recover. “A lot of learnings for us from this game and a lot of positives as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game pretty deep. We were satisfied with that.”