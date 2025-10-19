IND Vs AUS 2025: Mohammad Siraj’s Spectacular Save Wins Hearts Despite India’s Defeat In 1st ODI - Video

Mohammad Siraj amazed fans with a stunning boundary save during the rain-hit 1st ODI in Perth, providing India’s only highlight in a tough match against Australia’s dominant performance

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS 2025: Mohammad Siraj’s Spectacular Save Wins Hearts Despite India’s Defeat In 1st ODI
Mohammed Siraj saved 5 runs after a brilliant fielding effort at long off Photo: JioStar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia beat India by 7 wickets in the 1st ODI in Perth on Sunday

  • Mohammed Siraj’s flying save was the only real spark for India on a tough night

  • The 2nd match of the ODI series will be played on October 23 in Adelaide Oval

India’s return to ODI action in Perth didn’t quite go as planned. The visitors had a forgettable outing with the bat in the rain-hit first ODI against Australia on Sunday. They managed to score only 136 runs after the game was reduced to 26 overs per side. But even on a tough day, there was one moment that lit up the Perth crowd, Mohammad Siraj’s stunning fielding effort near the boundary.

In a match where not much went India’s way, Siraj’s athleticism stood out. During the 18th over, Matthew Renshaw went after Washington Sundar and looked certain to clear the ropes at long-off. But Siraj had other ideas.

The pacer waited as the ball was soaring over his head, he arched back, caught the ball with his right-hand and then lobbed it back as he was dropping over the ropes. Realising he was falling over the boundary line, Siraj showed brilliant presence of mind to throw the ball back in before landing outside the rope, saving five precious runs and leaving teammates and fans in disbelief.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch the video here:

India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Report – Perth

The match itself, though, was largely dominated by the hosts. Australia’s bowlers made the most of the damp conditions, keeping India’s batters under constant pressure. The much-awaited comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was short-lived as they were departed on 8 and 0 respectively. India captain Shubman Gill also fell early on just 10 runs.

Apart from a brief partnership in the middle overs and some big hits from KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India couldn’t recover from early setbacks and were bowled out for just 136. The repeated rain breaks didn’t help either, breaking the rhythm and making stroke play difficult.

Chasing a revised target of 131 under the DLS method, Australia made light work of the total. Although, Travis Head departed cheaply off Arshdeep Singh, it was Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh who kept putting pressure on the Indian bowlers. He played a match-winning knock of 46 runs and was well supported Josh Philippe, who scored 37 runs as the Aussies eneded up winning the match convincingly by 7 wickets.

Shubman Gill Reflects on Lessons and Positives

After the loss, India skipper Shubman Gill admitted the early collapse cost them the game but preferred to focus on the positives. “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game,” he said during the post-match presentation, pointing out how rain delays and a poor start made it difficult to recover. “A lot of learnings for us from this game and a lot of positives as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game pretty deep. We were satisfied with that.”

He also acknowledged the strong support from the fans in Perth, despite the conditions. “We are very fortunate with the crowd support. The fans turned up in huge numbers and hopefully they'll be able to cheer us on at Adelaide as well,” he added with a smile.

India will now aim for a comeback when they meet again the Kangaroos on October 23 at the Adelaide Oval for the second match of the three-match ODI series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI Highlights: Mitchell Marsh Guides Australia Towards Victory In Rain Affected Contest At Perth

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Knight Run Out | ENGW 269/6 (48)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  4. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. 'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike