India At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

India will look to bounce back from their disappointment in the 2022 edition when they begin their T20 WC 2024 journey from June 5. Here are the live streaming, squad, fixtures and other details

Indian cricket team. Photo: X/ImTanujSingh
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 kicks-off from June 6, that will feature 20 teams competing for the first time in the history of the competition. England are the defending champions, after having won the trophy in 2022. (More Cricket News)

Australia have a new leader at the helm with Mitch Marsh leading the pack whereas India and Pakistan will look to show their T20 superiority in the USA and West Indies. Co-hosts United States Of America are making their debut at the World Cup alongside fellow debutants, Uganda.

Speaking of the T20 WC, 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team will play at least four matches from the same group. The top two will advance to the Super 8s, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

In the Super 8s, eight teams will be further divided into two groups. Each side will play a total of three games. The top two sides from those groups will determine the semi-finalists.

The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

India Placed In Group A

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Ireland and Canada. The blockbuster, India vs Pakistan match, will be played on June 9 in New York.

India's Fixtures

June 5: India v Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 9: India v Pakistan, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 12: United States v India, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 15: India v Canada, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Under Terrorist Threat: ICC Issues 'Safety And Security' Statement

BY Tejas Rane

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Live Streaming Of India's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in Pakistan?

The Pakistani audience can watch all matches via ICC's linear partners at PTV and Ten Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Myco and Tamasha apps.

