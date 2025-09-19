India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

The most experienced bowler of the attack, Krishna was expected to spearhead the bowling unit. However, he was yet again all over the place and splurged 86 runs off 16 overs at an economy of 5.4 in the first innings. He also went wicketless. Despite possessing all the skills, the lanky right-arm pacer has just not been able to bowl with control and that was once again on display in the 1st unofficial Test.