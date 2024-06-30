All-rounder Sneh Rana managed to scalp eight wickets in an innings during India's one-off Test match against South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday, June 30. (T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)
The 30-year-old becomes the second Indian woman to achieve the feat with Neetu David being the first-ever. who took eight wickets in a Test against England Women in Jamshedpur in 1995.
Rana finished with the figures of 8/77 in 25.3 overs against South Africa women, coming second best to David's 8/53 in the best bowling figures for India.
Best bowling figures in an innings for India in Women’s Tests
8/53 in 31.3 overs - Neetu David vs ENG (1995)
8/77 in 25.3 overs - Sneh Rana vs SA (2024)*
6/9 in 9.4 overs - Gargi Banerjee vs NZ (1985)
6/64 in 25.3 overs - Diana Edulji vs AUS (1984)
6/99 in 22.1 overs - Shubhangi Kulkarni vs AUS (1977)
*denotes in the ongoing IND-W vs RSA-W One-off Test match
South Africa had finished day 2 on 236/4 with Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp hitting half-centuries. However, Rana ran through the middle and lower middle-order to bowl out the Proteas for 266 in 84.3 overs.
Earlier, India had posted a massive 603/6 with Shafali Verma scoring a double ton and Smriti Mandhana scoring 149.