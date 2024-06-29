Cricket

Shafali Verma Describes Her Record Breaking Double Ton As Precious Treasure For Rest Of Life

Shafali made her double century in 194 balls to snatch the record of the fastest 200 in women's cricket from Australia's Annabelle Sutherland. Her knock helped India reel off a record end of the day score of 525 for four

Shafali Verma came out of her recent batting travails, smashing a record-breaking 205 against South Africa on the first day of the one-off Test in Chennai on Friday and the India opener termed the knock as a "precious treasure." (More Cricket News)

This was also the maiden international three-digit score for Shafali across all three formats.

"It's a special moment for me and I will savour it as a precious treasure for the rest of my life. It is my second favourite knock after the U-19 (T20) World Cup (title win)," Shafali said in the post-day press meet.

The hard-hitting right-hander also highlighted her strong work ethics prior to this series.

"I couldn't convert the starts I gained in the ODIs (vs SA in Bengaluru). Today, my plan was to take my time as the ball was moving initially, and they were also bowling well," said Shafali.

"I was backing my strength and tried to gradually settle down. With God's grace, I have managed to get my first 100 and 200 at the same time, which is a tribute to my hard work, so really happy to contribute to the team."

The 20-year-old's previous best was 96 against England three years ago, and she admitted that there were a few jitters when she was in the 90s.

"No one forgets getting dismissed on 96, and I remembered that moment while I was on 96 (today). All I was thinking was to score those four runs. Even when I approached 200, I was trying to back myself," she stated.

Shafali also credited the batters' camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before coming into the series against South Africa.

"I have practised a lot (at the camp) with both red and white balls, and it has helped me. The camp was fun as most batters were present there and we thoroughly enjoyed it," she reckoned.

"The performance that you are seeing now...all thanks to that camp, and hopefully, it will continue going forward."

Shafali was also involved in a record-breaking 292-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, the highest for India for any wicket in the traditional format.

She credited Mandhana for helping her maintain the calmness.

"Smriti di (sister) always backs me a lot in the crease, which helps me because she keeps telling me to play calmly. So, thanks to her as well," she mentioned.

The South African bowlers, especially the spinners struggled on the Chennai pitch with Delmi Tucker being the most successful with a haul of 2 for 141.

However, Shafali felt that the pitch was starting to turn towards the end of the day and backed India spinners to come good whenever their turn arrive.

"Although the spinners lacked turn initially (on this wicket), there was some turn in the post-tea session. Thus, hoping for our spinners to come in handy tomorrow," she signed off.

