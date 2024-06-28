Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1 Report: Shafali, Mandhana's Tons Propel India At 525/4

Shafali Verma eclipsed the double-century record of Annabel Sutherland of Australia, who had achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. The 20-year-old Indian also became only the second Indian woman cricketer after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket

X | BCCI Women
Shafali Verma in action during the India women vs South Africa women One-off Test. Photo: X | BCCI Women
info_icon

Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century, which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Shafali's double century (205), scored off just 194 balls, and her formidable 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (149) set the platform for India's massive 525 for 4 on a day when the visitors were sent on a leather hunt by the host batters.

Shafali eclipsed the double-century record of Annabel Sutherland of Australia, who had achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. The 20-year-old Indian also became only the second Indian woman cricketer after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket.

Mithali's 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper achieved it during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

India also broke the 89-year-old mark for most runs scored in a single day by 94 runs. England women had racked up 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch in 1935.

Shafali was dismissed soon after completing her double-ton, being run out at 205 (197 balls). The young opener's previous best in Tests was 96. The hard-hitting batter, playing only in her fifth Test, smashed 23 boundaries and eight maximums during her historic knock.

The day belonged to Shafali as she scored with ease, making the Chepauk crowd erupt in joy while leaving the Porteas bowlers clueless about their line and length.

Shafali Verma (R) celebrating after completing her maiden double ton in Test cricket. - Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen
IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List

BY Jagdish Yadav

Electing to bat, Shafali and Mandhana exploited the familiar conditions and the inexperience of the bowlers to push the visitors on the back-foot in the opening session itself.

The pair took the side to 130 for no loss at the lunch break, and once the easy-paced pitch, eased up further, the duo made merry, scoring virtually a run a ball.

While the pacers did get some purchase from the wicket and managed to tie down the well-set pair a bit in the post-lunch session, the spinners struggled.

The two brought up their centuries at almost the same time, taking the team total past 250.

Mandhana was the first to depart, caught in the slip cordon while trying to poke at a delivery from Delmi Tucker. The partnership yielded 292 runs and also helped the India vice-captain achieve here best individual score in the longest format. Her previous best was 127.

This was also India's highest partnership for any wicket in the format. It was also the second-highest partnership in Women's Test for any wicket. The world record stands in the name of Australia's LA Reeler and DA Annetts, who scored 309 runs for the third wicket against England in Wetherby in 1987.

Shafali's next partner Satheesh Shubha (15 runs) lasted just 27 balls before she was sent back by Nadine de Klerk.

Shafali then got support from Jemimah Rodrigues (55). She raced to a historic double-ton after the tea break, smashing consecutive sixes and a single off Tucker.

Shafali's stay at the crease ended following a mix-up with Jemimah.

Jemimah, who appeared to be in good touch, brought up her third Test half-century shortly thereafter, before falling to Tucker, as India reached 450/4, a huge total by any yardstick.

But there was more to come as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 not out) and Richa Ghosh (43 not out) took charge. The pair helped India become the first team to cross the 500-run mark in a single day of a women's Test match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  2. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  3. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  4. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  5. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
Entertainment News
  1. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  2. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  3. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
  4. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  5. For Amandeep Sidhu, Shooting Wedding Sequence Can Be Very 'Hectic And Tiring'
Sports News
  1. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  2. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  3. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
  4. India Vs South Africa Prediction T20 World Cup Final: Who Will Win, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather - All You Need To Know
  5. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
World News
  1. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  2. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  3. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  4. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
  5. Xi Jinping Hails Panchsheel, Seeks To Expand China's Influence In Global South Amid Tussle With West
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests