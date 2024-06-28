IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List

Shafali Verma successfully converted her maiden international century into a double ton on the first day of the one-off Test against South Africa women being played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Before today, the 20-year-old didn't had any international century even after featuring in more than 100 international matches for India.
Verma completed her double century in her trademark style. She smashed back-to-back sixes off Delmi Tucker's first two deliveries while batting on 187. She then took a single to complete the second double ton in women's cricket for India.
Mithali Raj was the first woman to score a double century for India. She made 214 runs against England at Taunton in 2002. Now, Verma joins her in the elite club.
However, she missed the chance of being the highest run-scorer for India in women's cricket. She got involved in a horrible mix-up during the running and lost her wicket at the score of 205 runs.
Pakistan's Kiran Baluch has the world record for the highest score in women's Test cricket. She made 242 runs against West Indies at Karachi in 2004.
In her destructive batting display, Verma hit 23 fours and eight sixes. She was dismissed after playing 197 balls.
Earlier today, Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 292 runs for the first wicket to script the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket. Mandhana lost her wicket at the score of 149. She played 167 balls in her inning and hit 27 fours and a six. It was her second Test hundred.