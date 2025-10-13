IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 4: India Close In On Series Sweep Despite West Indies Resilience - Data Debrief

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Report: Shubman Gill & Co. need 58 runs on the final day to seal a series sweep over the West Indies in Delhi. Despite centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, the visitors set a modest target of 121 runs. And with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan unbeaten, India are likely to wrap up the chase early

India vs West Indies
Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate the wicket of Tevin Imlach
  • John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) had a 177-run stand (first centuries for West Indies in 2025)

  • Following on, the Windies scored 390 (their first 300+ total in 16 innings)

  • India reached 63/1 at stumps, with KL Rahul (25) and Sai Sudharsan (30) set to resume the chase

India will require just 58 runs on day five to complete a series sweep over West Indies in Delhi.

The hosts failed to secure back-to-back innings victories after centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope helped West Indies score 390 in their second innings.

Campbell (115) and Hope (103) put together a 177-run partnership as the tourists looked comfortable at the crease for the first time in this series, but the loss of their wickets triggered a lower-order collapse.

After Hope was bowled out by Mohammed Siraj (2-43), the Windies fell from 271-4 to 311-9 before Justin Greaves (50 not out) frustrated India with a 79-run last-wicket stand with Jayden Seales (32).

Jasprit Bumrah (3-44) took care of the tailenders, setting India a target of 121 to win the second Test.

They set out to try and get the job done in the final session, but after Yashasvi Jaiswal (eight) was caught in the deep when attempting a big shot down the ground, India decided to bide their time in the chase.

KL Rahul (25 not out) and Sai Sudharsan (30 not out) will take to the crease on Tuesday as India, who reached stumps on 63-1, look to seal another comprehensive triumph.

Data Debrief: Light at the end of the tunnel for West Indies

West Indies’ score of 390 was the first time they passed the 300-run mark in 16 innings.

Campbell brought up his maiden century in the longest format, also becoming the Windies' first centurion of 2025, while Greaves scored his first half-century on foreign soil.

Although another defeat is on the horizon, their performance with the bat offers some hope ahead of their three-match Test series against New Zealand in December.

