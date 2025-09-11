VIDEO | Suryakumar Yadav's Spirit of Cricket Gesture Steals Spotlight Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  • Suryakumar withdrew appeal after Dube's towel fell mid-delivery, distracting Siddique

  • India bowled out UAE for 57, then chased the target down in 4.3 overs

  • India vs Pakistan clash is set for September 14 at 8:00 PM IST in Dubai

Cricket's unwritten code -- the "Spirit of the Game" -- has led to some rare but memorable moments when teams withdrew appeals, choosing sportsmanship over strict rule enforcement. India captain Suryakumar Yadav's gesture during their Asia Cup 2025 opening match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai won plaudits.

It happened during the 13th over of the UAE's doomed innings, with the team struggling at 54 for 8. Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube was mid-run-up for the third delivery when a towel tucked into his back pocket fell onto the pitch.

This apparent distraction was enough to catch UAE batter Junaid Siddique off guard. He gestured towards the towel after evading the well-directed bouncer, even as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson dislodged the bails while he was still outside his crease.

The third umpire confirmed Siddique was out. The dismissal was technically correct, but Suryakumar Yadav chose to withdraw the appeal. He walked up to the umpire and conveyed his decision. Interestingly, Siddique was dismissed on the very next delivery, caught by Suryakumar himself at mid-on.

Suryakumar Yadav's gesture echoed past acts by MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Daniel Vettori, etc.

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Result

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, a first for India in 15 matches, and opted to bowl first. The UAE openers got off to a confident start against India's new-ball pair of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

But Bumrah provided the breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Alishan Sharafu (23 off 17) with a pinpoint yorker. Then the innings collapsed inside 14 overs with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc.

India went on to win the match comfortably, chasing down a target of 58 in 4.3 overs. But the towel incident lingered in post-match conversations.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Match And Broadcast Details

Defending champions India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The IND vs PAK T20I cricket match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. Weather conditions are expected to be hot and dry, typical for Dubai.

In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For online viewers, the match will be streamed on Sony LIV and FanCode, both of which require a subscription.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a Group A clash against minnows Oman on Friday, September 12 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Published At:
