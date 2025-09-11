Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: In a match defined by India's ruthless efficiency, captain Suryakumar Yadav chose grace over gain, reviving cricket's timeless spirit with a quiet act of honour. His gesture echoed past acts of sportsmanship by MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Litton Das, Daniel Vettori, etc.

Asia Cup 2025, Match 2: India Vs United Arab Emirates
Asia Cup 2025, Match 2: India Vs United Arab Emirates | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Suryakumar Yadav made headlines during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates

  • India won the match emphatically, reaching the target with 93 balls to spare

  • Over the years, players and captains have chosen fairness over advantage

In a moment that quietly reaffirmed cricket's unwritten code of honour, India national team captain Suryakumar Yadav, a flamboyant batter himself, made headlines during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates -- not for his SKY-bound six or a tactical masterstroke, but for withdrawing an appeal against Junaid Siddique.

India won the match emphatically, reaching the target with 93 balls to spare after Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube wreaked havoc in Abu Dhabi to dismiss the UAE for measly 57 all out in 13.1 overs. But the match will also be remembered for the India captain's gesture.

Siddique, the UAE batter, had been declared out after an apparent distraction caused by Dube's towel slipping mid-delivery. Though the third umpire had already ruled in India's favour, Suryakumar stepped in, withdrew the appeal, and allowed Siddique to continue.

Suryakumar Yadav Not The First Captain To Withdraw An Appeal

However, this wasn't the first time cricket paused to celebrate sportsmanship. Over the years, players and captains have chosen fairness over advantage, reminding everyone that the game's spirit also lives between the lines of the rulebook.

Back in 2011, the then-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni set an example during a Test match against England. Ian Bell was run out after mistakenly walking off for Tea, assuming the ball had reached the boundary. Though technically out, Dhoni withdrew the appeal, allowing Bell to resume his innings -- a decision that later earned him the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

In 2023, Rohit Sharma earned plaudits for letting rival skipper Dasun Shanaka continue to bat during an India vs Sri Lanka One-Day International match. With Shanaka on 98, Mohammed Shami ran him out at the non-striker's end (Mankading). Rohit withdrew the appeal and let Shanaka complete his century.

That same year, Bangladesh's stand-in captain Litton Das recalled New Zealand's Ish Sodhi after a run-out at the non-striker's end. Pacer Hasan Mahmud had effected the dismissal via Mankading. But Das intervened, inviting Sodhi back to bat.

And in 2012, Daniel Vettori's quiet honesty stood out. During a Test match against Zimbabwe, New Zealand spinner admitted to accidentally obstructing Malcolm Waller while bowling, leading to a potential run-out. The Kiwis chose not to appeal, and Vettori was later honoured with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

Recalling Batters In T20 Leagues

Franchise cricket has also seen its fair share of integrity.

In the Indian Premier League 2025, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant withdrew a run-out appeal against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma when he was batting on 57 off 25. Jitesh went on to score an unbeaten 85 off 33, leading RCB to a successful chase.

During the Big Bash League 2018-19 season, Adelaide Strikers captain Colin Ingram withdrew an appeal against James Pattinson after replays showed his bat had grounded, despite the third umpire ruling him out incorrectly due to miscommunication.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

