IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series

The Indian cricket team along with the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir landed in Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series starting from Saturday, 27th July with the first T20I in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)
Newly appointed T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen chatting with Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya also accompanied the squad while coming out of the airport.
India are set to play three T20I matches in four days. The second T20I match will be played on Sunday and the last match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue. All three T20I matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
The star players Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will join the ODI squad after the completion of the T20I series as they have announced their retirement from the T20 internationals post the T20 World Cup 2024 win in Barbados.
Rohit Sharma will be leading the ODI team in the series. Hardik Pandya is set to miss the ODI series due to personal reasons whereas the senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the whole Sri Lanka tour.
This India's tour of Sri Lanka is the first assignment of Gautam Gambhir as Indian head coach. Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate will be accompanying him as support staff whereas Sairaj Bahutule will join as interim bowling coach for this series only. T Dilip will continue his position as fielding coach.