India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula

Gautam Gambhir's stint as India's head coach begins on July 27 with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old steps into his first head coaching job, having previously worked as a mentor for Indian Premier League sides, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants

India-Head-Coach-Gautam-Gambhir
India's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir.
info_icon

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir says he does not want to "complicate too many things" as he prepares to take charge of the team for the first time. (More Cricket News)

India were crowned T20 World Cup champions last month, with Rahul Dravid bowing out of his time in charge on a high.

Dravid was head coach for two-and-a-half years, leading them to the finals of a world event in each of the three formats.

Gambhir's tenure begins on July 27 with India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, as the 42-year-old steps into his first head coaching job, having previously worked as a mentor for Indian Premier League sides, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

File photo of Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 match. - X/RCBTweets
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gambhir admitted he did not want to make too many changes given India's recent success and believes the key to that is to start by building trust.

"It is very simple," Gambhir said in his first interview as head coach, "it is important to give players freedom - that's what I believe in - and not have a relationship of a head coach and a player.

"The best relationship is one built on trust. The most important thing is they'll always have my backing.

"I don't complicate too many things. I am taking over a very, very successful team - India are T20 world champions, have been runners-up in the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup."

As a player, Gambhir enjoyed a 13-year career which saw him win the World Cup in 2007 and 2011.

Despite not having a lot of coaching experience behind him, Gambhir knows what it takes to win in big moments.

"My learning has been simple - it has been all about winning," he added.

"I don't deviate from something. We are in a profession where there can be only one winner. We try and play fair, we try and play hard, and try and come back in a winning dressing room and a happy dressing room.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). - PTI
Gautam Gambhir 'Really Happy With BCCI' Ahead Of India Tour Of Sri Lanka

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"A happy dressing room is a winning dressing room. Ultimately, it is the players' team. The support staff is there to try and get the maximum out of their potential.

"Sometimes international cricket can be tough, it can be insecure as well, because only 15 can be picked. It is the job of support staff to keep them happy."

India's T20I series begins on July 27 in Pallekele. 

