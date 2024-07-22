Cricket

Gautam Gambhir 'Really Happy With BCCI' Ahead Of India Tour Of Sri Lanka

New India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will be assistant coaches and T Dilip will continue as fielding coach, while Sairaj Bahutule will be the interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka white-ball tour

gautam-gambhir-press-conference-india-tour-of-sri-lanka-2024-head-coach-pti-photo
India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). Photo: PTI
info_icon

Expressing his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being accommodative with his requests, new India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the core of the support staff will remain as is, while the rest will be finalized after the Sri Lanka tour. Gambhir was speaking at his first press conference as coach, ahead of India's departure for Pallekele. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

"I am really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are. The rest of the staff will be finalized after the Sri Lanka tour," Gambhir said.

He added that Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will be assistant coaches and T Dilip will continue as fielding coach, while Sairaj Bahutule will be the interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour.

File photo of Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 match. - X/RCBTweets
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gambhir said that a happy dressing room is a winning one, and stated that his focus will be on maintaining that vibe. "The most important thing is that the players will always have my support. My aim is to create a happy and secure dressing room.

"I am taking over a very successful team, having been T20 World Cup champions and runner-ups in both the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup. These are big shoes to fill, and I am looking forward to the challenge," he added.

The former India opener further said that he has a "great working relationship" with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. "We go back a long way. The betterment of Indian cricket is more important. Gautam Gambhir is not important."

Gambhir will undertake his first assignment as India head coach in Sri Lanka, where the Men In Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 27.

