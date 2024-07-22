Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Why Was Shubman Gill Chosen As White-Ball Vice-Captain?
Despite missing the T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill has now been appointed as India's T20 vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav. This decision comes even though Gill's recent T20 form and his captaincy stint at Gujarat Titans were unimpressive. It is likely that Gautam Gambhir will explain the roles assigned and the thought behind these decisions.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: India's T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Tour
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Live Streaming Details
The much-awaited media interaction of Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, as also on the Star Sports YouTube channel at 10am IST.