Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE Updates: Head Coach To Discuss India Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad At 10am

Follow live updates from the media interaction of India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday (July 22, 2024), as he along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar discusses the squads picked for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka

22 July 2024
File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: X/Gautam Gambhir
All eyes are on Gautam Gambhir's first press conference as India head coach. The former India opener will address the media along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar regarding the squads picked for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, July 22, 2024 right here.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Why Was Shubman Gill Chosen As White-Ball Vice-Captain?

Despite missing the T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill has now been appointed as India's T20 vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav. This decision comes even though Gill's recent T20 form and his captaincy stint at Gujarat Titans were unimpressive. It is likely that Gautam Gambhir will explain the roles assigned and the thought behind these decisions.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: India's T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Live Streaming Details

The much-awaited media interaction of Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, as also on the Star Sports YouTube channel at 10am IST.

