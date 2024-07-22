File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: X/Gautam Gambhir

All eyes are on Gautam Gambhir's first press conference as India head coach. The former India opener will address the media along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar regarding the squads picked for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, July 22, 2024 right here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2024, 09:24:48 am IST Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Why Was Shubman Gill Chosen As White-Ball Vice-Captain? Despite missing the T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill has now been appointed as India's T20 vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav. This decision comes even though Gill's recent T20 form and his captaincy stint at Gujarat Titans were unimpressive. It is likely that Gautam Gambhir will explain the roles assigned and the thought behind these decisions.

22 Jul 2024, 09:12:00 am IST Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: India's T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Tour T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.