Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Head Coach All Set For India Tour Of Sri Lanka - In Pics

In his first press conference after becoming India's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir answered a variety of questions from the media in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). The presser preceded the Indian team's departure for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Gambhir said Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have "a lot of cricket left in them", and added that his relationship with Kohli was not for the public to know. Gambhir was accompanied by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who said Suryakumar Yadav was made T20I skipper ahead of Hardik Pandya partly due to the latter's fitness issues.