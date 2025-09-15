IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai started with a bizarre twist, a technical glitch during the national anthem left the Pakistani players looking confused and a bit stunned. The drama didn’t stop there. Hardik Pandya made an instant impact with a first-ball wicket, giving India the perfect start

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs PAK: Pakistan national anthem Jalebi Baby
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In India vs Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2025, anthem glitch plays "Jalebi Baby," briefly confusing Pakistani players

  • Pakistan restricted to 127/9; Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) excel

  • India chase easily in 15.5 overs; Suryakumar Yadav (47*), Abhishek Sharma (31), Tilak Varma (31) shine

Ahead of the high-profile India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 cricket match in Dubai on Sunday (September 14), a technical glitch occurred during the national anthem ceremony.

Unrelated music was played in place of Pakistan's anthem, reportedly including a snippet of "Jalebi Baby" by American artist Jason Derulo.

For a few moments, Pakistani players were left confused. The correct anthem was played shortly after, and the issue was resolved before the toss. While the mix-up drew some attention online, it had no impact on the match proceedings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match Report

In a one-sided Group A match, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 after Salman Agha opted to bat first. Shaheen Afridi hit a 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 125.

In reply, India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with captain Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions.

With two wins from two, holders India have strengthened their hold on the top spot in Group A and have effectively secured a place in the Super Four. Their final group match is against minnows Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will meet the UAE in their concluding group match. They are second now, thanks to a win (against Oman). However, a defeat to the UAE could end their Asia Cup campaign prematurely.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Brief scores

Pakistan: 127/ 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18).

India: 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31, Tilak Varma 31; Saim Ayub 3/35).

Tomorrow (Monday, 15 September), the Asia Cup action continues with UAE taking on Oman and Sri Lanka clashing with Hong Kong. Fans can catch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network, or stream the matches online via the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Published At:
