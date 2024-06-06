Cricket

IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya's Red Letter Day in New York

Hardik Pandya wore a blue jersey on Wednesday but this time the crowd cheered him instead of jeering the all-rounder

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
Hardik Pandya enjoys an unforgettable start Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
info_icon

New York, Jun 5: Hardik Pandya wore a blue jersey on Wednesday but this time the crowd cheered him instead of jeering the all-rounder. (More Cricket News)

The blue jersey Pandya donned on Wednesday was that of India’s, and not the deep blue of Mumbai Indians in which he stood in the face of an intense storm during the IPL 2024.

Here, Pandya played a key role with his fast-medium stuff that got him three wickets and “enjoyed hitting the stumps.”

“Always special to play for the country, WC is something I've been able to contribute,” Hardik told broadcasters during the innings break during India’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

Having endured the most horrifying two and half months of his cricket career as MI skipper, Pandya once again looked at home in India blues.

He bowled those four invaluable overs which his skipper Rohit Sharma will need more in the coming days to manoeuvre the moving pieces in his team combination.

On a helpful track, he bowled 72 percent deliveries (as per pitch map) either on length or just short of good length.

Out of 72 percent, 44 percent was pitched on good length, which allowed the ball to swing and also get movement off the surface.

“I really liked the first wicket. Generally, don't hit the stumps often, I have a tendency to bowl back of a length. But on this wicket, I needed to be a lot fuller to be in the game. Yes, if you bowl short, the ball may fly,” Pandya said.

Out of 72 percent, 44 percent was pitched on good length, which allowed the ball to swing and also get movement off the surface.

“I really liked the first wicket. Generally, don't hit the stumps often, I have a tendency to bowl back of a length. But on this wicket, I needed to be a lot fuller to be in the game. Yes, if you bowl short, the ball may fly,” Pandya said.

“It's always fantastic to see crowd supporting us, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world. Good to have so much support, many thanks to them,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel Handed Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur 10-Year Ban
  2. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  3. French Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-final
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century
  5. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano Named Thiago Motta's Replacement At Bologna
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5