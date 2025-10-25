IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Rekindles 2008 Magic With Record Century Down Under

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third India vs Australia ODI match evoked memories of his 2008 breakthrough. Partnering with Virat Kohli, the duo rolled back the years in what felt like a farewell to Australian shores

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma Rekindles 2008 Magic With Record Century Down Under
India's Rohit Sharma bats against Australia during the third one-day international in Sydney. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground

  • Rohit Sharma scored his sixth ODI century in Australia, the most by any visiting batter

  • His 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli helped India chase down Australia's 238 all out

After India's emphatic nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, Rohit Sharma's post-match remark -- "fond memories of 2008" -- carried more than just a hint of nostalgia.

Back in 2008, a young Rohit had played a pivotal role in India's victory over Australia in the first Commonwealth Bank Series final at the SCG, partnering with Sachin Tendulkar to chase down a tricky target of 240 runs.

Rohit joined Tendulkar in the middle when India were tottering at 87/3 in the 19th over. Robin Uthappa (17), Gautam Gambhir (3), and Yuvraj Singh (10) departed cheaply, but Tendulkar (117) and Rohit (66) added 123 runs in 137 balls for the fourth wicket to turn the tide in Sydney.

India eventually won the match by six wickets and then beat the hosts by nine runs in the second final at The Gabba, Brisbane, to complete the series final sweep. Sri Lanka were the third team in the tournament.

Even though Rohit had previously scored an unbeaten 70 against Sri Lanka in Canberra during the tournament, that Sydney innings, a composed half-century, marked his arrival on the big stage.

Related Content
Related Content

17 years later, he returned to the SCG as a veteran and played yet another unforgettable -- an unbeaten century that not only anchored India's chase of 238 but also rekindled memories of his early promise.

"I've always loved coming here," Rohit told the broadcasters after the match. "I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008, and nice way to finish, getting that knock and getting that win as well."

After skipper Shubman Gill fell early, Rohit and Virat Kohli came together and rolled back the years with a partnership that was both clinical and sentimental.

Kohli, 36, coming off two consecutive ducks, took his time to settle before finding rhythm. Rohit, meanwhile, was in sublime touch, timing the ball with elegance and authority. Their 169-run stand was a masterclass in controlled aggression.

The third ODI match itself was a dead rubber as Australia had already clinched the series 2-0 -- but it carried emotional weight for India’s senior pros, and it felt like a symbolic farewell to Australian shores.

"I don't know if we'll [Rohit and Virat Kohli] be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here," the 38-year-old added. "A lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all, I'll take the cricket that I played here."

Rohit Sharma's innings was a statement of longevity and class, as he timed the ball with effortless grace, finding gaps and boundaries with the poise of a seasoned maestro.

It was his sixth ODI century in Australia (including one against Bangladesh at MDG in 2015), the most by any visiting batter, surpassing Kohli and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. He also equalled Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries against Australia, nine each.

"We enjoy our cricket, most importantly, no matter what. Accolades we've achieved, but it's important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you've got to come and start fresh, and that's what we did," Rohit explained how the former captains prepared themselves for the return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus.

They now have 5,483 partnership runs in 101 innings and have gone past the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan (5,475 in 108) in the list of most ODI partnership runs. Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly (8,227 in 176) and Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (5,992 in 151) are ahead of Ro-Ko.

"When we arrived in Perth, forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years, wanted to start fresh, and that's how I personally look at all the games that I've played. I'm sure it'll be the same for Virat as well, but enjoyed playing these three games," Rohit explained.

Both have retired from Test and T20 International cricket, and will return home while India continue their tour Down Under for a five-match T20I series, starting with the first on October 29 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

With the next ODI World Cup in 2027, every outing becomes an audition. India's next ODI engagements will be against the visiting South Africa, a three-match affair, from November 30 to December 6, wedged between two Tests and five T20Is.

With both having retired from Test and T20 International cricket, they will head home as India's tour of Australia 2025 continues with a five-match T20I series, beginning October 29 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

With the preparation for the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup intensifying, every 50-over fixture now carries the weight of selection scrutiny. India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match series against South Africa, scheduled from November 30 to December 6, in between a two-Test and a five-game T20I series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. Piyush Pandey: A Legacy of Inspiration in Advertising

  4. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  5. JLN Stadium Track Closed Till Nov 15, Triggers Minor Athlete Protest

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  3. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  4. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket