IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Rekindles 2008 Magic With Record Century Down Under

India beat Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Rohit Sharma scored his sixth ODI century in Australia, the most by any visiting batter
His 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli helped India chase down Australia's 238 all out
After India's emphatic nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, Rohit Sharma's post-match remark -- "fond memories of 2008" -- carried more than just a hint of nostalgia.
Back in 2008, a young Rohit had played a pivotal role in India's victory over Australia in the first Commonwealth Bank Series final at the SCG, partnering with Sachin Tendulkar to chase down a tricky target of 240 runs.
Rohit joined Tendulkar in the middle when India were tottering at 87/3 in the 19th over. Robin Uthappa (17), Gautam Gambhir (3), and Yuvraj Singh (10) departed cheaply, but Tendulkar (117) and Rohit (66) added 123 runs in 137 balls for the fourth wicket to turn the tide in Sydney.
India eventually won the match by six wickets and then beat the hosts by nine runs in the second final at The Gabba, Brisbane, to complete the series final sweep. Sri Lanka were the third team in the tournament.
Even though Rohit had previously scored an unbeaten 70 against Sri Lanka in Canberra during the tournament, that Sydney innings, a composed half-century, marked his arrival on the big stage.
17 years later, he returned to the SCG as a veteran and played yet another unforgettable -- an unbeaten century that not only anchored India's chase of 238 but also rekindled memories of his early promise.
"I've always loved coming here," Rohit told the broadcasters after the match. "I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008, and nice way to finish, getting that knock and getting that win as well."
After skipper Shubman Gill fell early, Rohit and Virat Kohli came together and rolled back the years with a partnership that was both clinical and sentimental.
Kohli, 36, coming off two consecutive ducks, took his time to settle before finding rhythm. Rohit, meanwhile, was in sublime touch, timing the ball with elegance and authority. Their 169-run stand was a masterclass in controlled aggression.
The third ODI match itself was a dead rubber as Australia had already clinched the series 2-0 -- but it carried emotional weight for India’s senior pros, and it felt like a symbolic farewell to Australian shores.
"I don't know if we'll [Rohit and Virat Kohli] be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here," the 38-year-old added. "A lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all, I'll take the cricket that I played here."
Rohit Sharma's innings was a statement of longevity and class, as he timed the ball with effortless grace, finding gaps and boundaries with the poise of a seasoned maestro.
It was his sixth ODI century in Australia (including one against Bangladesh at MDG in 2015), the most by any visiting batter, surpassing Kohli and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. He also equalled Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries against Australia, nine each.
"We enjoy our cricket, most importantly, no matter what. Accolades we've achieved, but it's important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you've got to come and start fresh, and that's what we did," Rohit explained how the former captains prepared themselves for the return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus.
They now have 5,483 partnership runs in 101 innings and have gone past the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan (5,475 in 108) in the list of most ODI partnership runs. Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly (8,227 in 176) and Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (5,992 in 151) are ahead of Ro-Ko.
"When we arrived in Perth, forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years, wanted to start fresh, and that's how I personally look at all the games that I've played. I'm sure it'll be the same for Virat as well, but enjoyed playing these three games," Rohit explained.
Both have retired from Test and T20 International cricket, and will return home while India continue their tour Down Under for a five-match T20I series, starting with the first on October 29 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.
With the next ODI World Cup in 2027, every outing becomes an audition. India's next ODI engagements will be against the visiting South Africa, a three-match affair, from November 30 to December 6, wedged between two Tests and five T20Is.
With both having retired from Test and T20 International cricket, they will head home as India's tour of Australia 2025 continues with a five-match T20I series, beginning October 29 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
With the preparation for the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup intensifying, every 50-over fixture now carries the weight of selection scrutiny. India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match series against South Africa, scheduled from November 30 to December 6, in between a two-Test and a five-game T20I series.