India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs

Virat Kohli has overtaken Kumar Sangakkara to become the 2nd highest run-scorer in One-day internationals, following the star batter's unbeaten 74-run knock against Australia in the 3rd ODI at Sydney

Outlook Sports Desk
Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs
India's Virat Kohli touches the gourd as he comes on to bat against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Virat Kohli overtakes Kumar Sangakkara to become the 2nd highest run-getter in Men's ODIs

  • The Star Indian batter scored an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries against Australia in the 3rd ODI

  • Check the updated list of highest run-scorers in Men's ODI history

Virat Kohli's definitive 74* at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third match against Australia wasn't just another anchor knock from the Chase Master; it helped him go past Kumar Sangakkara on the all-time One-Day International (ODI) run list.

With 14,255 runs from 293 innings, the 39-year-old now trails only Sachin Tendulkar, whose 18,426 runs (from 1989 to 2012) remain the summit of ODI batting. His average of 57.71 and strike rate of 93.26 also tell a story of his dominance in the format.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut in 2008, is the only batter to have scored more than 50 tons in 50-over international cricket, two more than Tendulkar's previously unthinkable 49.

Here's A Look At Most Individual Runs In ODIs

PlayerMatchesInningsRunsHighestAverageStrike RateCenturies
Tendulkar46345218426200*44.8386.2349
Kohli3052931425518357.7193.2651
Sangakkara4043801423416941.9878.8625
Ponting3753651370416442.0380.3930
Jayasuriya4454331343018932.3691.228
Jayawardene4484181265014433.3778.9619
Inzamam37835011739137*39.5274.2410
Kallis3283141157913944.3672.8917
Sharma2762681137026449.2292.6633
Ganguly3113001136318341.0273.722

Behind Kohli is Kumar Sangakkara (2000-2015), with 14,234 runs from 380 innings. The Sri Lankan great stands as another benchmark for consistency and longevity. Multiple World Cup-winner Ricky Ponting (1995-2012) follows with 13,704 runs, numbers that helped build Australia's golden era of ODI cricket.

While Sanath Jayasuriya's 13,430 ODI runs (1989-2011) largely came through his attacking play at the top of the order, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive openers, Mahela Jayawardene's 12,650 runs (1998-2015) often remind of understated finesse. Together, the two stand among Sri Lanka's greatest.

Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq (1991-2007), with 11,739 runs, marked a career that flourished under pressure even as unrivalled South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (1996-2014) compiled his 11,579 runs with technical purity.

Rohit Sharma, whose 11,370 runs include three double centuries and a strike rate that rivals Kohli's, makes him one of the most feared openers of the modern era. He hit an unbeaten century to set up India's face-saving win in the third ODI against Australia.

And rounding out the top 10 is Sourav Ganguly (1992-2007), whose 11,363 ODI runs between 1992 and 2007 - many scored alongside Tendulkar at the top of the order - played a central role in India's limited-overs revival during the early 2000s.

