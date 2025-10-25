India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs

Virat Kohli overtakes Kumar Sangakkara to become the 2nd highest run-getter in Men's ODIs
The Star Indian batter scored an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries against Australia in the 3rd ODI
Check the updated list of highest run-scorers in Men's ODI history
Virat Kohli's definitive 74* at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third match against Australia wasn't just another anchor knock from the Chase Master; it helped him go past Kumar Sangakkara on the all-time One-Day International (ODI) run list.
With 14,255 runs from 293 innings, the 39-year-old now trails only Sachin Tendulkar, whose 18,426 runs (from 1989 to 2012) remain the summit of ODI batting. His average of 57.71 and strike rate of 93.26 also tell a story of his dominance in the format.
Kohli, who made his ODI debut in 2008, is the only batter to have scored more than 50 tons in 50-over international cricket, two more than Tendulkar's previously unthinkable 49.
Here's A Look At Most Individual Runs In ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Centuries
|Tendulkar
|463
|452
|18426
|200*
|44.83
|86.23
|49
|Kohli
|305
|293
|14255
|183
|57.71
|93.26
|51
|Sangakkara
|404
|380
|14234
|169
|41.98
|78.86
|25
|Ponting
|375
|365
|13704
|164
|42.03
|80.39
|30
|Jayasuriya
|445
|433
|13430
|189
|32.36
|91.2
|28
|Jayawardene
|448
|418
|12650
|144
|33.37
|78.96
|19
|Inzamam
|378
|350
|11739
|137*
|39.52
|74.24
|10
|Kallis
|328
|314
|11579
|139
|44.36
|72.89
|17
|Sharma
|276
|268
|11370
|264
|49.22
|92.66
|33
|Ganguly
|311
|300
|11363
|183
|41.02
|73.7
|22
Behind Kohli is Kumar Sangakkara (2000-2015), with 14,234 runs from 380 innings. The Sri Lankan great stands as another benchmark for consistency and longevity. Multiple World Cup-winner Ricky Ponting (1995-2012) follows with 13,704 runs, numbers that helped build Australia's golden era of ODI cricket.
While Sanath Jayasuriya's 13,430 ODI runs (1989-2011) largely came through his attacking play at the top of the order, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive openers, Mahela Jayawardene's 12,650 runs (1998-2015) often remind of understated finesse. Together, the two stand among Sri Lanka's greatest.
Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq (1991-2007), with 11,739 runs, marked a career that flourished under pressure even as unrivalled South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (1996-2014) compiled his 11,579 runs with technical purity.
Rohit Sharma, whose 11,370 runs include three double centuries and a strike rate that rivals Kohli's, makes him one of the most feared openers of the modern era. He hit an unbeaten century to set up India's face-saving win in the third ODI against Australia.
And rounding out the top 10 is Sourav Ganguly (1992-2007), whose 11,363 ODI runs between 1992 and 2007 - many scored alongside Tendulkar at the top of the order - played a central role in India's limited-overs revival during the early 2000s.