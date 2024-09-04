Bangladesh pulled off a sensational 2-0 series win against Pakistan. The 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan helped Bangladesh move to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. (More Cricket News)
The two top teams at the end of this two-year cycle will play in the one-off finale, fittingly dubbed the Ultimate Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London starting 11 June, 2025.
Australia are the defending champions, while India are the two-time runners-up. India lost also lost the inaugural edition to New Zealand.
Here's the state of play after the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series as we head towards the Lord’s finale:
WTC Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PCT
|1
|India
|9
|6
|1
|2
|68.5
|2
|Australia
|12
|8
|1
|3
|62.5
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|0
|3
|50
|4
|Banladesh
|6
|3
|0
|3
|45.83
|5
|England
|15
|8
|1
|6
|45
|6
|South Africa
|6
|2
|1
|3
|38.89
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|0
|4
|33.33
|8
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|19.05
|9
|West Indies
|9
|1
|2
|6
|18.52
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points (PCT), not by actual points won. The points system however has these: 12 points for a win; six points for a tie; four points for a draw. And points are deducted for slow over rates.
Remaining series
India: Against Bangladesh (home, two Tests), New Zealand (home, three Tests), Australia (away, five Tests)
Australia: India (home, five Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)
New Zealand: Sri Lanka (away, two Tests), India (away, three Tests), England (home, three Tests)
Bangladesh: India (away, two Tests), South Africa (home, two Tests), West Indies (away, two Tests)
England: Sri Lanka (home, leading 2-0, one Test remaining), Pakistan (away, three Tests), New Zealand (away, three Tests)
South Africa: Bangladesh (away, two Tests), Sri Lanka (home, two Tests), Pakistan (home, two Tests)
Sri Lanka: England (away, down 2-0, one Test remaining) New Zealand (home, two Tests), South Africa (away, Two Tests), Australia (home, two Tests)
Pakistan: England (home, three Tests), South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)
West Indies: Bangladesh (home, two matches), Pakistan (away, two matches)