World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series

Here's the state of play after the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series as we head towards the Lord’s finale

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Cricket Day 5_
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto holds trophy after winning the test series | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Bangladesh pulled off a sensational 2-0 series win against Pakistan. The 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan helped Bangladesh move to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. (More Cricket News)

The two top teams at the end of this two-year cycle will play in the one-off finale, fittingly dubbed the Ultimate Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London starting 11 June, 2025.

Australia are the defending champions, while India are the two-time runners-up. India lost also lost the inaugural edition to New Zealand.

WTC Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series

Pos. Team P W D L PCT
1 India 9 6 1 2 68.5
2 Australia 12 8 1 3 62.5
3 New Zealand 6 3 0 3 50
4 Banladesh 6 3 0 3 45.83
5 England 15 8 1 6 45
6 South Africa 6 2 1 3 38.89
7 Sri Lanka 6 2 0 4 33.33
8 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 19.05
9 West Indies 9 1 2 6 18.52

Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points (PCT), not by actual points won. The points system however has these: 12 points for a win; six points for a tie; four points for a draw. And points are deducted for slow over rates.

World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here

Remaining series

India: Against Bangladesh (home, two Tests), New Zealand (home, three Tests), Australia (away, five Tests)

Australia: India (home, five Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

New Zealand: Sri Lanka (away, two Tests), India (away, three Tests), England (home, three Tests)

Bangladesh: India (away, two Tests), South Africa (home, two Tests), West Indies (away, two Tests)

England: Sri Lanka (home, leading 2-0, one Test remaining), Pakistan (away, three Tests), New Zealand (away, three Tests)

South Africa: Bangladesh (away, two Tests), Sri Lanka (home, two Tests), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

Sri Lanka: England (away, down 2-0, one Test remaining) New Zealand (home, two Tests), South Africa (away, Two Tests), Australia (home, two Tests)

Pakistan: England (home, three Tests), South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)

West Indies: Bangladesh (home, two matches), Pakistan (away, two matches)

