Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was lost for words after they claimed a historic series victory over Pakistan on day five of the second Test. (More Cricket News)
They wrapped up the 2-0 series sweep, reaching the target of 185 runs on Tuesday, having bowled Pakistan out for 172 on day four, with Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana taking nine wickets between them.
At one point, it looked like victory was out of Bangladesh's reach, at least until Liton Das inspired a stunning comeback on day three with a stand on 138.
It is the first time that Bangladesh have ever recorded a series success over Pakistan, while it was just their third Test series win on foreign soil.
And Shanto was in disbelief when they finally clinched the victory.
"We can't express feelings with words, we are really happy," said Najmul.
"I think before we came here, we're looking to win, and the way everyone did their job made me really happy."
"Our bowlers were very impressive. I hope they will do the same against India as well, which will be a very challenging series."
Meanwhile, Pakistan are now on a run of 10 Tests without a win on home soil and have lost all five of their Tests with Shan Masood as their captain.
With this defeat following a 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of Australia earlier this year, Masood was left frustrated by the continued mistakes his team were making.
"We haven't learnt our lessons," he said.
"We could have bowled them, especially after 26-6 down here, but we let them back in the game.
"I think now it's time where we've realised that we were playing good cricket in Australia and not finishing games. That's something that we really need to work on.
"You always learn from your mistakes, and you try and give people a chance, and in this regard, we are in the right direction."