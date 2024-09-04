Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh, who will now focus their attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19, have 45.83 percentage points and 33 points with three wins and as many defeats in six Tests

bangladesh vs pakistan 2nd test x pakistan cricket
Bangladesh clean sweep test series 2-0 against Pakistan. Photo: Bangladesh Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan’s first-ever series loss to Bangladesh has resulted in Shan Masood’s team slipping down to the eighth position in the ICC Test rankings besides hitting a historic low of lowest rating points since 1965. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan were thrashed by 10 wickets in the first Test while the hosts lost the second by six wickets with Rawalpindi hosting both matches.

Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” the ICC said on its website.

“The hosts were sixth in the rankings table before the series, but back-to-back losses have seen them drop below West Indies to eighth with 76 rating points.

Bangladesh team after winning the series against Pakistan - AP
BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking Points From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.”

Bangladesh’s chase in the second Test of 185 was also the third highest successful chase in Pakistan for any visiting side, but there was a little in terms of promotion for the ‘Tigers’.

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points.

However, the 2-0 series win has bolstered Bangladesh in the points table for the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 as they are now placed fourth behind table-toppers India, Australia at second and New Zealand at third.

Bangladesh, who will now focus their attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19, have 45.83 percentage points and 33 points with three wins and as many defeats in six Tests.

In WTC, teams get 12 points for a Test win, four for a draw and six for a tie while being ranked according to the percentage of points won.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  2. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
  3. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  4. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  5. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  4. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  5. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will This Indian Eye Drop Remove Reading Glasses? DGCI Nod To Entod Pharma's 'PresVu'
  2. PM Modi Meets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah At Istana Nurul Iman, Palace That Screams Extravagance
  3. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  4. Mumbai: Woman Returning Home From Mehendi Class Dies After Being Hit By SUV In Malad
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  2. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  3. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
  4. 4 Ukrainian Ministers Resign As Zelenskyy Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle
  5. Elon Musk's Starlink Agrees To Comply With Supreme Court Decision To Block X In Brazil
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Indian Action To Begin With Cyclists Arshad Shaikh, Jyoti Gaderiya