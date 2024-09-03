BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan

Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh registered their third series win away from home, including one-off Tests: 2-0 (two matches) win against West Indie in 2009, 1-0 (one-off Test) against Zimbabwe and 2-0 (two matches) against Pakistan in 2024.
Bangladesh chased down a target of 185 runs to beat Pakistan in the second Test. This is the third-highest target successfully chased down by a visiting team in Pakistan, after 220 by Sri Lanka in 2000, and 208 by England in 1961.
Litton Das became the first batter to score three centuries batting outside the top five when his team was under 50 runs. Bangladesh were 26/6 when he entered the fray at No. 7 in the first innings of the second Test. He scored 138.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz entered at 26/6 and added 165 runs together with Litton Das. Miraz's score of 78 is the highest batting at No. 8 when the team total is under 30.
Bangladesh pacers claimed all ten Pakistan wickets in the second innings, their first in Test cricket. In the match, Bangladeshi seamers took 14 wickets, equalling their best (against Afghanistan in 2023).
Pakistan have now failed to win in 10 consecutive Test matches at home -- their second-worst run. They played 11 home Tests without a win between 1969 and 1975.
Pakistan have lost all five Test matches under Shan Masood's captaincy so far. This is the worst start for a Pakistan captain. He is now one of the eight captains to lose their first five Tests.
Pakistan have now lost a series at home to nine opponents - Australia (1959/60), England (1961/62), New Zealand (1969/70), West Indies (1980/81), Sri Lanka (1995/96), South Africa (1997/98), Zimbabwe (1998/99), India (2003/04) and Bangladesh (2004).
Khurram Shahzad claimed figures of 6/90 in Bangladesh's first innings. This is the best bowling figures by a Pakistan pacer in a home match since Shoaib Akhtar's 6/50 against the same opponent in Peshawar in 2003.