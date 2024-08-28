India’s Virat Kohli moved two places up to eighth spot, while Rohit Sharma dropped to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings on Wednesday, August 28. (More Cricket News)
Joining India’s senior batters in the top 10 of the rankings is young and exuberant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has jumped to seventh spot.
Joe Root kept his place as World No.1, after his brilliant outing against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester.
England’s batting sensation Harry Brook took off and flew three places upwards with scores of 56 and 32 against Dhananjaya de Silva’s men in the first Test.
Azam is now placed ninth on the list, after falling six places from third, following his failure in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
However, teammate Mohammad Rizwan has reached a career-high Test ranking, moving up to a shared 10th spot.
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim also attained his career-high of 17th, after a fantastic display of character against Pakistan to help his side win the match.
India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sat pretty at the top among bowlers, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja kept their third and seventh spot, respectively.
In the all-rounders category, the experienced Indian duo continue to hold their top two spots firm as Axar Patel is placed sixth.