T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Qualifications Scenarios: How The Picture Looks After 30 Matches

England, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies have qualified for the Super 8 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets to reach the Super 8
New Zealand is the 6th team which will most probably qualify for the next round
Out of the eight spots up for grabs in the Super 8, five have been taken, while the rest of the teams compete for the remaining. Let's have a look at each group one by one and find out which of the teams still have a chance of making it through to the next stage, while which are already eliminated:
Group A
India: They have already qualified after winning all the matches they have played so far
Pakistan: They still have their fate in their own hands, as they can still qualify for the next stage by winning their last match against Namibia
USA: They have won two out of their four games and need Namibia to beat Pakistan, which will take them through to the next stage.
Netherlands: They have only won one of the three matches played so far and can qualify only if Namibia beats Pakistan, and they, in turn, beat heavyweights India by a huge margin.
Namibia: They are out of the Super 8 race after losing all the three matches played till now.
Group B
Sri Lanka: The co-host have qualified for the Super 8 after winning all their initial three games.
Zimbabwe: They are in a strong position after winning their initial two matches have the best chances of qualifying for the next stage. All they have to do is win only one of the remaining two matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka.
Australia: They have managed to win only one of the three matches played so far. They don't have their fate in their own hands and hope that Zimbabwe lose both their games, and then they have to win their last league match against Oman by a big margin.
Ireland: They have so far won only one match out of three. They'll have to win their last league match against Zimbabwe comprehensively and hope that Zimbabwe loses to Sri Lanka and Australia don't against Oman by a huge margin.
Oman: They have lost all three matches played so far and have been eliminated.
Group C
West Indies: They have reached the Super 8 by winning all three initial matches.
England: They have played all four of their four matches and have made their way into the Super 8 by winning three out of them.
Scotland, Italy, and Nepal have been knocked out of the tournament.
Group D
South Africa: They have qualified for the next round after winning their initial three matches.
New Zealand: They have virtually qualified for the Super 8 and just need a win against Canada to qualify. Even if they don't win and things go in their favour, they can still qualify comfortably.
Afghanistan: They have won only one match out of the three matches they played so far. They need to win big against Canada in their last match and hope that Kiwis lose to them by a huge margin.
Canada: They have lost both their initial matches and will have to win dominatingly against Afghanistan and New Zealand to have an outside chance of qualifying for the next round.
UAE: They have won one out of the three matches played so far. They are virtually out of the tournament and have to win by a mammoth margin against table toppers South Africa to have an outside chance.