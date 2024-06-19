Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS's David Warner Believes He Is The Only One To Receive 'Flak' For Ball-Tampering

Warner and then-captain Steve Smith were banned from cricket for a year after being found guilty of using sandpaper to damage the ball during a Test match against South Africa

Australia's David Warner
David Warner believes he is the only one who has taken "a lot of flak" over Australia’s ball-tampering scandal in 2018. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Warner and then-captain Steve Smith were banned from cricket for a year after being found guilty of using sandpaper to damage the ball during a Test match against South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the act, was also suspended for nine months.

Warner was ruled out of any leadership positions for Australia throughout the rest of his career after it was found that he orchestrated the plan, while Smith knew about it but failed to prevent it.

The 37-year-old is set to retire from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup and admitted he was looking forward to not being reminded of the scandal when he does.

David Warner is gearing up for his international swansong at the T20 World Cup. - null
"One can only absorb so much," Warner told Cricket Australia. "Coming back since 2018, I've probably been the only one that's ever copped a lot of flak.

"I've always been that person who has copped it. It's great to go out knowing I'm not going to cop it anymore."

Australia are currently competing for their second T20 World Cup title, previously winning the tournament in 2021, with Warner remaining a key part of the team after returning from his ban.

While Warner admits he will probably always be associated with the ball-tampering scandal, he is hopeful his career will be viewed in a different light when he retires.

"If they're real cricket tragics, and they love cricket, they will always see me as that cricketer - someone who tried to change the game," he added.

"Someone who tried to follow in the footsteps of the openers before me, and try and score runs at a great tempo and change Test cricket."

Australia face Bangladesh in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

