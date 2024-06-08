ICC T20 WC 2024: Canada Shock Ireland To Earn First World Cup Victory - Data Debrief

Canada earned their first-ever T20 World Cup win with a shock 12-run victory over Ireland on Friday. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
It was not the best start for Canada in the power play, but they soon found their rhythm when Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva came into the fold, scoring 49 and 37 respectively, before Barry McCarthy got them both out in his 2-24.
They fizzled out shortly after, finishing with 137-7, though it soon became clear an upset was on the cards as Ireland stumbled to 59-6 in the 13th over, thanks to Canada's impressive bowling.
A strong display from George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34), paired with fielding mistakes, set up a nervy finish. However, Adair was then taken by Jeremy Gordon (2-16) in the final over to ensure Ireland would finish short of their target with 125-7.
Ireland stay bottom of Group A with no points, while Canada are right in the mix, level on two with Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Scotland continued their strong start to the World Cup with their first win of the tournament, a five-wicket victory over Namibia on Thursday to move them top of Group B.
Data Debrief: History made for Canada
Before this game, Canada had lost each of their last five men's T20Is; they had lost only four of their 23 games prior to this run in the format (W18 T1). However, that run has now ended in perfect fashion.
For just the second time, Ireland have lost their opening two games in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup; only in 2016 did they do the same in a single edition of the tournament.