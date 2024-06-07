Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Lose Two Wickets After Put Into Bat In New York

Saad Bin Zafar: Would've bowled first as well. If we can put decent runs on the board, will not be easy to change. It's always good to see an associate country to beat a full member country. Hopefully what USA did to Pakistan, we can do to Ireland. If you play your A game on the day, you can beat anyone. One change - Nikhil Dutta goes out, Junaid Siddiqui comes in.

Stirling: We're going to bowl first today. It's must win from here on. It's changed a lot since two days ago (talking about pitch). Looks like maybe there will be slightly less lateral movement. Has to be communication between keeper and bowler in the first couple of overs (about how the pitch is playing). White goes out. We've taken an extra seamer for the spinner.