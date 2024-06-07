Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Lose Two Wickets After Put Into Bat In New York

Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: CAN Are 28/2 After 5 Overs
Canada find themselves in a spot of bother after losing Navneet Dhaliwal and Aaron Johnson inside the powerplay as Ireland bowlers made use of the overcast conditions.
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Captain Speak
Saad Bin Zafar: Would've bowled first as well. If we can put decent runs on the board, will not be easy to change. It's always good to see an associate country to beat a full member country. Hopefully what USA did to Pakistan, we can do to Ireland. If you play your A game on the day, you can beat anyone. One change - Nikhil Dutta goes out, Junaid Siddiqui comes in.
Stirling: We're going to bowl first today. It's must win from here on. It's changed a lot since two days ago (talking about pitch). Looks like maybe there will be slightly less lateral movement. Has to be communication between keeper and bowler in the first couple of overs (about how the pitch is playing). White goes out. We've taken an extra seamer for the spinner.
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: IRE Win The Toss And Decide To Bowl
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl on a wicket that will aide seam bowling.
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Playing XIs
Teams:
Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report
“Lot of rain overnight so the outfield will be slow. 63m and 72m square boundaries. Lot of talk about this pitch and it definitely has changed a lot. They’ve taken out the grass and rolled it a lot. It looks a lot lighter. Still expect to see some bounce and movement off the seam. Overhead conditions mean there might also be some movement in the air. Will be important for batters to take the ball on if it’s in their areas. Still think the captain winning the toss will want to bowl first. 120 could still be a tough target” say Shaun Pollock and Dale Steyn in their pitch report.
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Weather Report, Who Will Tonight's Fixture
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record
These two sides are locked at 2-2 in the head-to-head record in the T20 format.
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Squads
Canada Squad: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Neil Rock, Ross Adair
Canada Vs Ireland, Live Blog, ICC T20 World Cup
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match: It's the battle of the associate nations as Paul Stirling's Ireland take on Saad bin Zafar's Canada team in an all-important Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Ireland come into this game on the back of a nightmarish start to tournament where they lost by eight wickets to India on the same venue few days ago. Canada, on the other hand, were rocked up by a scintillating Aaron Jones' innings as USA defeated the Men In Red on the opening day. Catch the live scores and updates of the CAN vs IRE match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)