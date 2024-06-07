Ireland may have poted one of minmum team totals with 90/10 in 16 overs against India, but they hold a tough lineup in both the batting and bowling. On the other hand, Canana recieved praising for their batting prowess in their opening match posting a total 194/5 in 20 overs, but they failed to defend the 195 run target against USA. So the Paul Stirling-led Ireland are predicted to beat Canada in match number 13 of the 2024 T20 World Cup.