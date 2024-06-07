Canada will take on Ireland in match 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 7, Friday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Both the teams suffered defeats in their respective opening games. Canada, making their debut, lost their first match of the tournament against hosts USA by 5 wickets. Meanwhile, Ireland was dominated by India, who secured victory over the Paul Stirling-led team by 8 wickets.
Who will win in the Canada Vs Ireland, match 13 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here
Canada Vs Ireland Probable XI, T20 World Cup 2024
Canada Playing XIs:
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon
Ireland Playing XIs:
Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Canada Vs Ireland Head-to-Head
Matches played: 4
Canada won: 2
Ireland won: 2
Canada Vs Ireland Weather Report
The weather conditions in New York is humid, with temperature ranging from 29 dgerees during the daya to 18 degrees celcius at night. On Wednesday, the city saw rain, and today there is 40 percent of rain with an expected wind speed of around 19 km/h. The expected temperature during the match might measure in between 25 to 27 degrees celcius.
Canada Vs Ireland Pitch Report
The picth of the Nassau County International cricket stadium has brought several crticism for the uneven bounce, and movements. For the batters the field is not favourable since no one has gone past 100 at this venue in four innings played so far. However, for the bowlers, the pitch proved to be good.
Canada Vs Ireland Prediction
Ireland may have poted one of minmum team totals with 90/10 in 16 overs against India, but they hold a tough lineup in both the batting and bowling. On the other hand, Canana recieved praising for their batting prowess in their opening match posting a total 194/5 in 20 overs, but they failed to defend the 195 run target against USA. So the Paul Stirling-led Ireland are predicted to beat Canada in match number 13 of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Ireland Vs Canada T20 World Cup Squad
Canada Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Ireland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.