Ireland and Canada, both coming off losses in their opening match are set to face each other in their second games of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 7, Friday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Ireland endured a humiliating 8-wicket defeat against India in their opening match getting bundled out for 96 on the dangerous picth of New York. The highest run scorer of Paul Stirling's team was Gareth delany, who managed only 26 runs from 14 balls. The bowling department struggled as well, with only Mark Adair and Benjamin White taking one wicket each.
Making their debut in the marquee event, Canada impressed fans in their first match by posting a total of 194/5 in 20 overs. However, they ultimately suffered a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of the hosts, the United States. Aaron Jones' 40 ball 94 from the neighbours' side overshadowed Canada's batting prowess that included Naveneet Dhaliwal's 61 off 44 and Nivholas Kirton 51 off 31 balls, both standout displays for Saad Bin Zafar's side.
Here's all you need to know about the Canada Vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match:
When is Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 PM IST at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Where to watch Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.