GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 9

Ravi Bishnoi’s spell stood out for its control across lengths. He returned 1/15 off fuller deliveries (9 balls) and 3/21 from back-of-a-length (15 balls) at an economy of 8.4, while conceding 4 runs off his only short ball. Gujarat Titans’ scoring phases showed a sharp contrast, 56/0 in overs 1-6 (9.33 RPO), followed by a collapse to 105/7 in overs 7-15 (11.66 RPO), and then 43/1 in overs 16-20 (8.6 RPO). This marked the 16th instance in IPL history where a team lost seven or more wickets in overs 7-15, with all such instances ending in defeats.