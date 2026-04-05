GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 9

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 and defended it successfully against Gujarat Titans
Ravi Bishnoi’s four-wicket haul triggered GT’s middle-order collapse
GT lost 7 wickets in overs 7-15, turning the match in RR’s favour
Rajasthan Royals continued their strong start to IPL 2026 with a thrilling six-run win over Gujarat Titans in Match 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In what turned out to be one of the most entertaining games of the season so far, RR successfully defended 210/6, restricting GT to 204/8 in a last-over finish.
The contest had everything, an explosive start, middle-order control, a dramatic collapse, and a nervy final over. Gujarat Titans looked well on track during the chase, but Rajasthan Royals held their nerve under pressure to seal the win and go top of the points table early in the season.
While the margin was just six runs, the game was defined by key moments across phases, particularly RR’s batting depth, GT’s middle-order collapse, and Ravi Bishnoi’s match-turning spell.
Dhruv Jurel anchors RR with a high-impact knock
Rajasthan Royals’ innings was built around a composed yet aggressive knock from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 75 off 42 balls. Coming in at No. 3, Jurel showcased maturity beyond his years, blending conventional strokeplay with calculated aggression.
Jurel ensured that RR didn’t lose momentum after the powerplay. While the openers provided a quick start, it was his ability to rotate strike and accelerate in patches that allowed RR to cross the 200-run mark. His strike rate of over 175 highlighted how effectively he controlled the tempo of the innings.
Importantly, Jurel’s knock came at a time when RR needed stability in the middle overs. With wickets falling at intervals, he stitched crucial partnerships and ensured the platform remained intact for a late flourish. His innings ultimately proved to be the difference in a game decided by just six runs.
Explosive start sets the tone for Rajasthan Royals
RR’s strong total was also a result of their aggressive start at the top. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a fluent 55 off 36 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a quickfire 31 off 18 deliveries.
The duo added 70 runs in just 6.2 overs, putting Gujarat Titans under early pressure. Their intent ensured RR were well ahead of the run rate in the powerplay, allowing the middle order to play with freedom.
This early momentum proved crucial, especially on a batting-friendly Ahmedabad surface. With short boundaries and a flat pitch, getting ahead early allowed RR to dictate terms. Even when GT pulled things back briefly in the middle overs, the damage had already been done.
The aggressive powerplay approach once again highlighted RR’s clear strategy this season, attack early, build pressure, and force opposition bowlers onto the defensive.
Ravi Bishnoi’s four-fer turns the game on its head
If Jurel set up the game, Ravi Bishnoi finished it. The leg-spinner produced a match-winning spell, picking up 4 wickets and breaking the backbone of Gujarat Titans’ chase.
GT were cruising at one stage, reaching 103/1 after 10 overs, with Sai Sudharsan anchoring the innings. But Bishnoi’s introduction changed everything. He dismissed Sudharsan (73 off 44), along with key middle-order batters, triggering a collapse.
His spell in the middle overs was decisive, not just because of the wickets, but also due to the pressure he created. GT went from a position of control to panic, losing wickets in clusters and falling behind the required rate.
Bishnoi’s ability to vary pace and use the conditions effectively stood out. His performance once again underlined the importance of quality spin in T20 cricket, especially during the middle overs when matches are often decided.
Gujarat Titans’ middle-order collapse proves costly
Chasing 211, Gujarat Titans looked in command for large parts of the innings. Sai Sudharsan’s 73 off 44 balls kept them ahead of the required rate, and at 103/1, they seemed favourites to win.
However, the game turned dramatically as GT collapsed from 127/2 to 133/5, losing three wickets in quick succession.
The middle order failed to capitalise on the strong platform laid by the top order. Poor shot selection and inability to handle Bishnoi’s variations led to a sudden loss of momentum.
Even though Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada tried to revive the chase late in the innings, the required rate had climbed too high. Despite taking the game deep, GT eventually fell short by six runs.
This collapse exposed a key concern for Gujarat Titans, their inability to sustain momentum through the middle overs. It also highlighted how quickly T20 games can shift with just a couple of wickets.
Deshpande and Archer deliver under pressure in the death overs
While Ravi Bishnoi’s spell tilted the game, Rajasthan Royals’ win was ultimately sealed by brilliant execution in the final two overs from Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande. With Gujarat Titans needing 15 runs off the last two overs, the game was still very much alive.
Riyan Parag’s tactical switch proved decisive as Archer was handed the 19th over. The English pacer delivered under pressure, conceding just 4 runs, which significantly pushed GT behind the required rate and built immense pressure heading into the final over.
That left 11 runs to defend in the final over, and Deshpande rose to the occasion. Bowling a series of pinpoint yorkers, he conceded only 4 runs, closing out the match in clinical fashion. His composure stood out, especially after starting with a wide, as he quickly recalibrated to execute his plans perfectly.
The decisive moment came when Jofra Archer took a crucial catch in the deep to dismiss Rashid Khan, effectively ending Gujarat’s hopes of pulling off the chase.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Some Interesting Stats
Ravi Bishnoi’s spell stood out for its control across lengths. He returned 1/15 off fuller deliveries (9 balls) and 3/21 from back-of-a-length (15 balls) at an economy of 8.4, while conceding 4 runs off his only short ball. Gujarat Titans’ scoring phases showed a sharp contrast, 56/0 in overs 1-6 (9.33 RPO), followed by a collapse to 105/7 in overs 7-15 (11.66 RPO), and then 43/1 in overs 16-20 (8.6 RPO). This marked the 16th instance in IPL history where a team lost seven or more wickets in overs 7-15, with all such instances ending in defeats.
Gujarat Titans’ chasing trend has also declined over time. While they won 14 of 18 chases in 2022-23 (W/L: 3.5), their record since 2024 stands at 8 wins and 8 losses (W/L: 1). The 43-run stand between Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada is the second-highest for the 8th wicket or lower for GT in IPL history, behind their 88* stand in 2023. Additionally, Bishnoi’s 4/41 places him among rare bowlers to take a four-wicket haul from the 7th bowling position or lower, joining names like Wanindu Hasaranga (5/18 in 2022) and Yash Thakur (4/37 in 2023).
Who was the top performer in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match 9?
Ravi Bishnoi starred with a four-wicket haul, turning the game in Rajasthan Royals’ favour.
What was the turning point of the GT vs RR match?
Gujarat Titans’ middle-order collapse, losing 7 wickets between overs 7-15, proved decisive.
What total did Rajasthan Royals post against Gujarat Titans?
Rajasthan Royals scored 210/6, which they successfully defended by 6 runs.