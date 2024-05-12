Cricket

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 63 of the 2024 Indian Premier League will see the Gujarat Titans fighting for their playoff dream up against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here's how, when, and where you

BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer (first from left). Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders after securing their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs are heading to Ahmedabad to square off against the struggling Gujarat Titans on May 13, Monday.  (Full Coverage)

Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyers became the first team of the season to secure a confirmed playoff spot after their 18-run victory against the Mumbai Indians. The rain-shortened match at the Eden Garden witnessed the Knight Riders claiming their fourth consecutive win, defeating MI two times, Delhi Capitals, and LSG once each.

The Gujarat Titans, placed eighth in the standings with 10 points from 12 matches haven't given up on the playoff hopes yet. They are coming on the back of a 350-run victory against Chennai Super Kings, a light in the dark it was. And with that, the Shubhman Gill-led GT is heading towards their must-win match against KKR, en route to clinching their second title of IPL.

Live Streaming Details of GT vs KKR, IPL 2024 match:

When is GT vs KKR, IPL 2024?

The Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on May 13, Monday at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the GT Vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the GT Vs KKR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

SQUADS:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
  2. Money Laundering Case: ED Summons J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Questioning
  3. Kerala: Man Held For Hurling Acid On Son
  4. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  5. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
Entertainment News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  4. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  5. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: R Ashwin Draws First Blood; Gets Agressor Ravindra
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 Match 63 Preview
World News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  4. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  5. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail