GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Kolkata Knight Riders after securing their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs are heading to Ahmedabad to square off against the struggling Gujarat Titans on May 13, Monday. (Full Coverage)
Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyers became the first team of the season to secure a confirmed playoff spot after their 18-run victory against the Mumbai Indians. The rain-shortened match at the Eden Garden witnessed the Knight Riders claiming their fourth consecutive win, defeating MI two times, Delhi Capitals, and LSG once each.
The Gujarat Titans, placed eighth in the standings with 10 points from 12 matches haven't given up on the playoff hopes yet. They are coming on the back of a 350-run victory against Chennai Super Kings, a light in the dark it was. And with that, the Shubhman Gill-led GT is heading towards their must-win match against KKR, en route to clinching their second title of IPL.
When is GT vs KKR, IPL 2024?
The Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on May 13, Monday at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the GT Vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the GT Vs KKR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch GT Vs KKR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
SQUADS:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)