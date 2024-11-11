Gautam Gambhir Fires Back At Ricky Ponting’s Remarks On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Form

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media on Monday, November 11, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, tackling pressing questions. Among the biggest topics were the outcome of India vs New Zealand and the form of senior players. (More Cricket News)
After the whitewash, questions were raised about the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the senior players of the team, with Ricky Ponting voicing his concerns.
In response to Ricky Ponting's statement, Gambhir fired back, saying, "Not at all," regarding the poor form of Sharma and Kohli. He also suggested that Ponting should focus on Australian cricket and question what concerns he has about Indian cricket.