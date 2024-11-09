Cricket

India In Australia 2024-25: Rohit Sharma To Travel Down Under, But Perth Test Participation Doubtful - Report

As per a report, Rohit Sharma will travel to Australia with the team. Sharma, who is expecting a child with wife Ritika, might miss the first Test match in Perth vs Australia

Jasprit Bumrah (left) has been appointed the vice-captain for the BGT 2024/25 series. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be flying out to Australia with the team for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as per reported by India Today. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, who is expecting a second child with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, was to miss the 1st Test in Perth with Jasprit Bumrah taking over the reins.

However, a report in India Today has revealed that Rohit will travel Down Under but won't play in the Perth Test. Earlier, the veteran batter was asked about his availability for the 1st BGT Test, to which he could not give a concrete answer.

After the third and final Test against New Zealand, Rohit had said, "I am not sure of my availability for the first Test in Perth, Fingers Crossed."

However, a source close to Rohit revealed that he will be travelling with the team.

"He is travelling but his participation in the 1st Test is yet not confirmed. Will see what happens next anything in regards to this. His availability is subject to his personal matter," the source told India Today.

Rohit and Team India have been busy since their 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. As per PTI, the 37-year-old was part of a six-hour review meeting, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to discuss the shock result at home.

Rohit Sharma (91) and Virat Kohli (93) managed less than 200 runs across the three India vs New Zealand Tests. - File/AP
IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Fight To Do Something Special In Australia Tests

BY PTI

Skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gambhir were in attendance along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny. Gambhir joined the meeting online.

"It was a six-hour marathon meeting, which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source told the agency.

It has been learnt that the questions were asked about certain decisions taken by the team management during the course of the series.

It was learnt that BCCI mandarins weren't exactly happy that pace spearhead and team's vice-captain Bumrah was rested for the third Test and why the team opted for a rank turner after being beaten on a similar kind of surface in Pune.

"Bumrah's absence was discussed although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion," the source informed.

The Indian team will be leaving for Australia in two batches on November 10 and 11.

(with PTI Inputs)

