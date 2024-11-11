IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights

Hosts South Africa defeated India by three wickets in yesterday's T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The win not only helped the Proteas level the series 1-1 but also end the visitors' 11-match winning run in T20I cricket. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
The hosts won the toss and sent Suryakumar Yadav's men into bat as the latter could conjure up a meagre total of 124/6 thanks to a decent bowling display from the home team.
In the run-chase, the hosts were reeling at 66/6 with leggie Varun Chakravarthy taking 5/17. However, it was down to Tristan Stubbs (47 not out) and Gerald Coetzee (19 not out) to bail their side out of trouble and steer to an eight-wicket win on Sunday.
"In a T20, someone getting a five-for while defending 125 is incredible. Varun has been waiting for this for a long time, working hard on his bowling, and everyone enjoyed it," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.
"You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't wanna get 120, but proud of the way we bowled," Suryakumar said.
"Two games to go, lot of entertainment left. 1-1 going into Jo'burg gonna be a lot of fun."
Brief Scores:
India: 124 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39, Axar 27; Gerald Coetzee 1/25)
South Africa: 128 for seven in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17)