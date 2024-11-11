Cricket

IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights

South Africa and India clashed at St George's Park, Gqeberha in the second T20I

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I at Gqeberha, South Africa
IND vs SA 2nd T20: Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Hosts South Africa defeated India by three wickets in yesterday's T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The win not only helped the Proteas level the series 1-1 but also end the visitors' 11-match winning run in T20I cricket. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The hosts won the toss and sent Suryakumar Yadav's men into bat as the latter could conjure up a meagre total of 124/6 thanks to a decent bowling display from the home team.

In the run-chase, the hosts were reeling at 66/6 with leggie Varun Chakravarthy taking 5/17. However, it was down to Tristan Stubbs (47 not out) and Gerald Coetzee (19 not out) to bail their side out of trouble and steer to an eight-wicket win on Sunday.

"In a T20, someone getting a five-for while defending 125 is incredible. Varun has been waiting for this for a long time, working hard on his bowling, and everyone enjoyed it," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 

"You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't wanna get 120, but proud of the way we bowled," Suryakumar said.

"Two games to go, lot of entertainment left. 1-1 going into Jo'burg gonna be a lot of fun."

Brief Scores:

India: 124 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39, Axar 27; Gerald Coetzee 1/25)

South Africa: 128 for seven in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17)

